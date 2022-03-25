Friday, March 25, 2022
     
  Birbhum violence: Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe
100 per cent of Delhi's eligible population received 1st COVID vaccine dose, 90 pc second: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia, who also holds Finance portfolio, was presenting the status report of the Delhi gov's Outcome Budget for the year 2021-21 in the House.

PTI
New Delhi Published on: March 25, 2022 14:28 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

100 per cent of Delhi's eligible population received first dose of COVID vaccine, 90 per cent second: Manish Sisodia. 

 

  • Delhi has administered 1st doses of COVID vaccine to 100% of its eligible population
  • 90% of people have so far received their 2nd dose, said Dy CM Manish Sisodia
  • Around 60,000 patients are being attended by mohalla clinics per day: Manish Sisodia

COVID-19 vaccination: Delhi has administered first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of its eligible population while 90 per cent of the people have so far received their second dose, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Sisodia, who also holds Finance portfolio, was presenting the status report of the Delhi government's Outcome Budget for the year 2021-21 in the House.

"Around 60,000 patients are being attended by mohalla clinics per day with the overall satisfaction rate being 90 per cent as revealed by a survey conducted by the government.

Overall, 77 per cent people were satisfied with the services at Delhi government hospitals," he said in the Assembly.

 

