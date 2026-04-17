Indian National Cine Academy Awards 2026: Ranveer Singh, Yami Gautam bag top honours | See full winners list

New Delhi:

The Indian National Cine Academy Awards 2026 took place in Mumbai last night. The awards celebrated standout achievements across regional and mainstream cinema, honouring talent from Assamese, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu industries. This year's winners list reflected the growing strength of Indian cinema beyond language barriers, with performances, direction and film production recognised across categories.

Have a look at the full list of winners here across 12 languages and 12 film industries of India.

Indian National Cine Academy Awards Full Winners List:

Hindi

Best Actor: Ranveer Singh (Dhurandhar)

Best Actress: Yami Gautam Dhar (Haq)

Best Director: Aditya Dhar (Dhurandhar)

Best Film: Maddock Films, Dinesh Vijan (Chhaava)

Assamese

Best Actor: Ravi Sarma (Rudra)

Best Actress: Nandinee Kashyap (Rudra)

Best Director: Raktim Kamal Baruah (Gulai Soor)

Best Film: Zeng Entertainment, ASFFDC (Gulai Soor)

Bengali

Best Actor: Prosenjit Chatterjee (Devi Chowdhurani)

Best Actress: Koushani Mukherjee (Killbill Society)

Best Director: Annapurna Basu (Sharthopor)

Best Film: Hoichoi Studios, SVF Entertainment (The Eken: Benaras e Bibhishika)

Bhojpuri

Best Actor: Dinesh Lal Yadav (Mere Husband Ki Shaadi Hai)

Best Actress: Amrapali Dubey (Mere Husband Ki Shaadi Hai)

Best Director: Vishal Verma (Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya)

Best Film: Giriraj Production (Hamar Naam Ba Kanhaiya)

Gujarati

Best Actor: Shruhad Goswami (Laalo - Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate)

Best Actress: Janki Bodiwala (Vash Level 2)

Best Director: Ankit Bhupatbhai Sakhiya (Laalo - Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate)

Best Film: Manifest Films, Jay Vyas Production, Soul Sultra, Neem Tree Entertainment, RD Brothers (Laalo - Shree Krishna Sada Sahaayate)

Kannada

Best Actor: Rishab Shetty (Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1)

Best Actress: Rukmini Vasanth (Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1)

Best Director: Rishab Shetty (Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1)

Best Film: Hombale Films (Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1)

Malayalam

Best Actor: Nivin Pauly (Sarvam Maya)

Best Actress: Kalyani Priyadarshan (Lokah Chapter One: Chandra)

Best Director: Dominic Arun (Lokah Chapter One: Chandra)

Best Film: Wayfarer Films (Lokah Chapter One: Chandra)

Marathi

Best Actor: Dilip Prabhavalkar (Dashavatar)

Best Actress: Amruta Subhash (Jarann)

Best Director: Subodh Khanolkar (Dashavatar)

Best Film: Dhun Productions (Sthal)

Odia

Best Actor: Babushaan Mohanty (Bou Buttu Bhuta)

Best Actress: Archita Sahu (Bou Buttu Bhuta)

Best Director: Sabyasachi Mohapatra and Kumar C. Dev Mohapatra (Ananta)

Best Film: Babushaan Films (Bou Buttu Bhuta)

Punjabi

Best Actor: Tarsem Jassar (Guru Nanak Jahaz)

Best Actress: Sargun Mehta (Sarbala Ji)

Best Director: Sharan Art (Guru Nanak Jahaz)

Best Film: Vehli Janta Films, True Roots Productions (Guru Nanak Jahaz)

Tamil

Best Actor: Dulquer Salmaan (Kaantha)

Best Actress: Simran (Tourist Family)

Best Director: Mari Selvaraj (Bison Kaalamaadan)

Best Film: Million Dollar Studios, MRP Entertainment (Tourist Family)

Telugu

Best Actor: Naga Chaitanya (Thandel)

Best Actress: Rashmika Mandanna (The Girlfriend)

Best Director: Anil Ravipudi (Sankranthiki Vastunnam)

Best Film: People Media Factory (Mirai Superyodha)

Based on the concept of promoting cooperation between film industries in various Indian languages, INCA aims at bringing all artists, technicians, producers, and other film industries under one umbrella of an academy-based body, which would reward excellence in films.

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