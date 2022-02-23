Wednesday, February 23, 2022
     
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia gets additional charge

Manish Sisodia now holds 11 constituencies in the Delhi government including the Ministry of Education, Health, Finance, Tourism, Labour, Employment and Vigilantes. 

Published on: February 23, 2022 18:46 IST
Manish Sisodia got the additional charge of the Public Works department.
Image Source : PTI

Manish Sisodia got the additional charge of the Public Works department.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday got the additional charge of the Public Works department. The PWD department was earlier held by Satyendra Jain. 

Manish Sisodia, now holds 11 constituencies in the Delhi government including the Ministry of Education, Health, Finance, Tourism, Labour, Employment and Vigilantes. 

Sisodia has been the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi since February 2015 and was an elected MLA from Patparganj constituency. 

