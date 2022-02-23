Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia gets additional charge

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manish Sisodia got the additional charge of the Public Works department.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday got the additional charge of the Public Works department. The PWD department was earlier held by Satyendra Jain.

Manish Sisodia, now holds 11 constituencies in the Delhi government including the Ministry of Education, Health, Finance, Tourism, Labour, Employment and Vigilantes.

Sisodia has been the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi since February 2015 and was an elected MLA from Patparganj constituency.

