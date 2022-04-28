COVID pandemic: India's vaccination coverage crosses 188.40 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID: India's vaccination coverage crosses 188.40 crore.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday (April 28) informed that the country's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 188.40 crore (1,88,40,75,453) through 2,31,86,439 sessions, as per the provisional reports till 7:00 am.

According to the health ministry, the COVID vaccination for the age group of 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022 and more than 2.78 crore (2,78,64,432) adolescents have been administered with the first dose and 49.86 crore (49,86,816) with the second dose so far.

The people of the age group 15-18 years have been provided with 5,83,09,299 1st dose and 4,18,99,185 2nd dose of the coronavirus vaccine, said the ministry.

Data of Precaution doses:

Meanwhile, 1,23,173 precaution doses have been given to the people in the age group 18-44 years, and 4,41,168, and 1,46,72,888 were given to the ones belonging to the age group 45-59 years and over 60 years, respectively.

The people in the 18-44 year age group were administered with 55,56,27,071 (1st Dose) and 47,71,00,613 (2nd Dose) against Covid-19, whereas 20,29,04,425 (1st Dose) and 18,77,20,783 (2nd Dose) were given to the ones in the age group 45-59 years.

The senior citizens (over 60 years) have been given 12,68,54,070 (1st Dose) and 11,69,48,915 (2nd Dose) vaccines against the Coronavirus.

India's COVID tally:

India recorded 3,303 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 39 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. This is the first time in the last 46 days when more than 3,000 daily cases have been reported in the country. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (April 28), the country saw a total of 2,563 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,28,126.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 16,980 (0.04%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 16,279. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,23,693. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

