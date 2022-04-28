Thursday, April 28, 2022
     
COVID: India reports 3,303 new pandemic cases, 39 deaths in last 24 hours; Delhi worst affected

The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 16,980 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: April 28, 2022 9:27 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 16,980 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,23,693
  • The daily positivity rate is 0.66 per cent on Apr 28

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 3,303 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 39 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (April 28), the country saw a total of 2,563 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,28,126.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 16,980 (0.04%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 16,279.  

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,23,693. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is 0.66 per cent on April 28. 

ICMR data on COVID testing: 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,64,71,748 samples have been tested up to April 27 for COVID-19. Of these 4,97,669 samples were tested on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Goa government urges citizens to continue wearing face masks, follow COVID norms

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,367 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, data provided by the health department said. The active cases tally in the national capital has risen to 4,832. The positivity rate in Delhi was recorded at 4.50 per cent. 

The infection tally in the national capital stands at 18,78,458 and the death toll has reached 26,170, the bulletin stated. A total of 30,346 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Tuesday, it said. Delhi had reported 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64 per cent. 

This is the sixth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 fresh cases in a single day. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64 percent. 

With the national capital witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the number of active cases of the disease in the city has now increased to 3,705 from 601 on April 11.

 
S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1   9905   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 18 2304918 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   64199   296      
4 Assam 10 716214 7986      
5 Bihar 22 818255 12256      
6 Chandigarh 55 14  90802 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 27 1138187 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 4508 340  1846414 863  26169   1
10 Goa 27 241536 3832      
11 Gujarat 99 1213234 13  10943      
12 Haryana 1983 132  977678 385  10618      
13 Himachal Pradesh 72 280572 14  4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 55 449207 4751      
15 Jharkhand 22 429873 5317      
16 Karnataka 1728 15  3905298 70  40057      
17 Kerala*** 2660 96  6468401 325  68916   26 26
18 Ladakh 5 28012 228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 75 1030526 10735      
21 Maharashtra 943 14  7728297 135  147838   4
22 Manipur 17   135080 2120      
23 Meghalaya 3 92199 1593      
24 Mizoram 759 62  225697 101  696   1
25 Nagaland 0   34728   760      
26 Odisha 123 14  1278760 23  9124      
27 Puducherry 7 163815   1962      
28 Punjab 178 11  741550 23  17748      
29 Rajasthan 203 32  1273657 18  9552      
30 Sikkim 2   38696 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 404 42  3415250 30  38025      
32 Telangana 238 787508 24  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99957   922      
34 Uttarakhand 453 14  429269 7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1316 39  2048482 162  23505      
36 West Bengal 266 17  1996600 19  21201      
Total# 16279 643  42525563 2252  523654 -4  26 32
***For Kerala: 0 death in the last 24 hours; 36 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

ALSO READ: 'Pandemic phase' over for US, but...': Dr. Fauci's Covid assessment

