COVID: India reports 3,303 new pandemic cases, 39 deaths in last 24 hours; Delhi worst affected

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 3,303 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 39 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (April 28), the country saw a total of 2,563 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,28,126.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 16,980 (0.04%) the ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the active cases registered were 16,279.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,23,693. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is 0.66 per cent on April 28.
ICMR data on COVID testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,64,71,748 samples have been tested up to April 27 for COVID-19. Of these 4,97,669 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,367 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, data provided by the health department said. The active cases tally in the national capital has risen to 4,832. The positivity rate in Delhi was recorded at 4.50 per cent.
The infection tally in the national capital stands at 18,78,458 and the death toll has reached 26,170, the bulletin stated. A total of 30,346 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Tuesday, it said. Delhi had reported 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64 per cent.
This is the sixth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 fresh cases in a single day. On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64 percent.
With the national capital witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the past few days, the number of active cases of the disease in the city has now increased to 3,705 from 601 on April 11.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|9905
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|18
|4
|2304918
|8
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|64199
|296
|4
|Assam
|10
|1
|716214
|2
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|22
|4
|818255
|3
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|55
|14
|90802
|1
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|27
|4
|1138187
|3
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4508
|340
|1846414
|863
|26169
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|27
|1
|241536
|6
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|99
|6
|1213234
|13
|10943
|12
|Haryana
|1983
|132
|977678
|385
|10618
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|72
|5
|280572
|14
|4134
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|55
|5
|449207
|4
|4751
|15
|Jharkhand
|22
|1
|429873
|3
|5317
|16
|Karnataka
|1728
|15
|3905298
|70
|40057
|17
|Kerala***
|2660
|96
|6468401
|325
|68916
|26
|26
|18
|Ladakh
|5
|1
|28012
|1
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|75
|5
|1030526
|8
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|943
|14
|7728297
|135
|147838
|4
|4
|22
|Manipur
|17
|135080
|2
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|3
|3
|92199
|3
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|759
|62
|225697
|101
|696
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|34728
|760
|26
|Odisha
|123
|14
|1278760
|23
|9124
|27
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|163815
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|178
|11
|741550
|23
|17748
|29
|Rajasthan
|203
|32
|1273657
|18
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|2
|38696
|1
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|404
|42
|3415250
|30
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|238
|6
|787508
|24
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99957
|922
|34
|Uttarakhand
|453
|14
|429269
|2
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1316
|39
|2048482
|162
|23505
|36
|West Bengal
|266
|17
|1996600
|19
|21201
|Total#
|16279
|643
|42525563
|2252
|523654
|-4
|26
|32
|***For Kerala: 0 death in the last 24 hours; 36 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
