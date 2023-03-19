COVID-19: Single-day rise of 1,071 fresh cases in India; active tally climb to 5,915

Covid-19 update in India: India saw a single-day rise of over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases after 129 days today (March 19), while the active cases increased to 5,915, according to the Union health ministry data. A total of 1,071 fresh cases were reported in the county in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 5,30,802 with three latest fatalities- one each reported in Rajasthan and Maharashtra and one reconciled in Kerala. According to the ministry data, the infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,95,420).
Active cases:
The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.8 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,58,703, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data said.
COVID vaccination data:
According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive.
ALSO READ: COVID-19 ALERT! 76 samples of new Coronavirus variant XBB1.16 found in India
ALSO READ: COVID-19: India's daily corona cases cross 800 after 126 days
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|10622
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|9
|2
|2324364
|1
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|66595
|296
|4
|Assam
|1
|1
|738065
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|5
|3
|839123
|12303
|6
|Chandigarh
|15
|2
|98190
|1
|1182
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|8
|1
|1163658
|14146
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11587
|4
|9
|Delhi
|190
|42
|1981185
|16
|26523
|10
|Goa*
|85
|17
|255164
|5
|4013
|11
|Gujarat
|655
|134
|1266881
|45
|11047
|12
|Haryana
|73
|9
|1046067
|8
|10714
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|170
|37
|308622
|15
|4215
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|68
|3
|474720
|8
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|10
|5
|437247
|5332
|16
|Karnataka
|577
|7
|4034481
|128
|40317
|17
|Kerala***
|1755
|90
|6758924
|72
|71594
|18
|Ladakh
|4
|29194
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|25
|1
|1044209
|4
|10777
|21
|Maharashtra
|1164
|135
|7989909
|113
|148428
|1
|22
|Manipur
|0
|137775
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|0
|95163
|1625
|24
|Mizoram
|0
|238243
|726
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|35206
|782
|26
|Odisha
|100
|5
|1327457
|5
|9205
|27
|Puducherry
|76
|7
|173911
|5
|1976
|28
|Punjab**
|93
|15
|765213
|5
|19289
|29
|Rajasthan
|100
|8
|1305991
|15
|9657
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|6
|1
|43826
|1
|500
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|329
|25
|3557149
|39
|38050
|32
|Telangana
|253
|15
|837863
|39
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|107094
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|24
|7
|441743
|1
|7754
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|74
|3
|2104584
|13
|23649
|36
|West Bengal
|46
|3
|2097315
|3
|21533
|Total#
|5915
|526
|44158703
|542
|530802
|2
|*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 01 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
|**Punjab-“Active cases 93 and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing .