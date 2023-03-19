Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: Single-day rise of 1,071 fresh cases in India; active tally climb to 5,915.

Covid-19 update in India : India saw a single-day rise of over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases after 129 days today (March 19), while the active cases increased to 5,915, according to the Union health ministry data. A total of 1,071 fresh cases were reported in the county in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 5,30,802 with three latest fatalities- one each reported in Rajasthan and Maharashtra and one reconciled in Kerala. According to the ministry data, the infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,95,420).

Active cases :

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.8 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,58,703, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data said.

COVID vaccination data :

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 10622 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 9 2 2324364 1 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 66595 296 4 Assam 1 1 738065 8035 5 Bihar 5 3 839123 12303 6 Chandigarh 15 2 98190 1 1182 7 Chhattisgarh 8 1 1163658 14146 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11587 4 9 Delhi 190 42 1981185 16 26523 10 Goa* 85 17 255164 5 4013 11 Gujarat 655 134 1266881 45 11047 12 Haryana 73 9 1046067 8 10714 13 Himachal Pradesh 170 37 308622 15 4215 14 Jammu and Kashmir 68 3 474720 8 4785 15 Jharkhand 10 5 437247 5332 16 Karnataka 577 7 4034481 128 40317 17 Kerala*** 1755 90 6758924 72 71594 18 Ladakh 4 29194 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 25 1 1044209 4 10777 21 Maharashtra 1164 135 7989909 113 148428 1 22 Manipur 0 137775 2149 23 Meghalaya 0 95163 1625 24 Mizoram 0 238243 726 25 Nagaland 0 35206 782 26 Odisha 100 5 1327457 5 9205 27 Puducherry 76 7 173911 5 1976 28 Punjab** 93 15 765213 5 19289 29 Rajasthan 100 8 1305991 15 9657 1 30 Sikkim 6 1 43826 1 500 31 Tamil Nadu 329 25 3557149 39 38050 32 Telangana 253 15 837863 39 4111 33 Tripura 0 107094 940 34 Uttarakhand 24 7 441743 1 7754 35 Uttar Pradesh 74 3 2104584 13 23649 36 West Bengal 46 3 2097315 3 21533 Total# 5915 526 44158703 542 530802 2 *Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 01 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab-“Active cases 93 and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing .

