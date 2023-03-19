Sunday, March 19, 2023
     
  COVID-19: Single-day rise of 1,071 fresh cases in India; active tally climb to 5,915

Covid-19 update in India: The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.8 per cent.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: March 19, 2023 11:49 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: Single-day rise of 1,071 fresh cases in India; active tally climb to 5,915.

Covid-19 update in India: India saw a single-day rise of over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases after 129 days today (March 19), while the active cases increased to 5,915, according to the Union health ministry data. A total of 1,071 fresh cases were reported in the county in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 5,30,802 with three latest fatalities- one each reported in Rajasthan and Maharashtra and one reconciled in Kerala. According to the ministry data, the infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,95,420).

Active cases

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.8 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,58,703, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data said.  

COVID vaccination data

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 ALERT! 76 samples of new Coronavirus variant XBB1.16 found in India

ALSO READ: COVID-19: India's daily corona cases cross 800 after 126 days

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   10622   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 9 2324364 14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   66595   296  
4 Assam 1 738065   8035  
5 Bihar 5 839123   12303  
6 Chandigarh 15 98190 1182  
7 Chhattisgarh 8 1163658   14146  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11587   4  
9 Delhi 190 42  1981185 16  26523  
10 Goa* 85 17  255164 4013  
11 Gujarat 655 134  1266881 45  11047  
12 Haryana 73 1046067 10714  
13 Himachal Pradesh 170 37  308622 15  4215  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 68 474720 4785  
15 Jharkhand 10 437247   5332  
16 Karnataka 577 4034481 128  40317  
17 Kerala*** 1755 90  6758924 72  71594  
18 Ladakh 4   29194   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 25 1044209 10777  
21 Maharashtra 1164 135  7989909 113  148428
22 Manipur 0   137775   2149  
23 Meghalaya 0   95163   1625  
24 Mizoram 0   238243   726  
25 Nagaland 0   35206   782  
26 Odisha 100 1327457 9205  
27 Puducherry 76 173911 1976  
28 Punjab** 93 15  765213 19289  
29 Rajasthan 100 1305991 15  9657
30 Sikkim 6 43826 500  
31 Tamil Nadu 329 25  3557149 39  38050  
32 Telangana 253 15  837863 39  4111  
33 Tripura 0   107094   940  
34 Uttarakhand 24 441743 7754  
35 Uttar Pradesh 74 2104584 13  23649  
36 West Bengal 46 2097315 21533  
Total# 5915 526  44158703 542  530802
*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 01 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab-“Active cases 93 and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing .

 

