COVID-19: India's daily corona cases crosses 800 after 126 days

India COVID numbers: India's single-day tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 800 after 126 days today (March 18), while the number of active cases climbed to 5,389, according to Union health ministry data. With 843 fresh infections, the country's caseload increased to 4.46 crore (4,46,94,349). The death toll rose to 5,30,799 with four fatalities.

While Jharkhand and Maharashtra reported one death each, two were reconciled by Kerala. At 5,839, the active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,58,161 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

Vaccination data:

According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

WHO accuses China of hiding data on corona origin :

The World Health Organisation (WHO) rebuked Chinese officials for withholding scientific research that may reveal the origin of the coronavirus, The New York Times reported. The WHO, on Friday (Local time) also asked the Chinese official about the reasons behind not revealing the data three years ago and why, after it was published online in January, it could not be found now.

Before the data got vanished into the internet space, an international team of virus experts downloaded and began analysing the research. The team revealed that the data supports the idea that the pandemic could have begun from the illegally traded raccoon dogs, which infected the humans at China's Wuhan Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market.But the team couldn't reach the final result as the gene sequences were removed from a scientific database once the experts offered to collaborate on the analysis with their Chinese counterparts, according to The New York Times.

"These data could have-and should have-been shared three years ago," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO's director general, said. The missing evidence now "needs to be shared with the international community immediately," he said. According to the expert team, which was reviewing the data, the research offers evidence that raccoon dogs, fox-like animals known to spread coronaviruses, had left behind DNA in the same place in the Wuhan market that genetic signatures of the new coronavirus also were discovered. To some experts, that finding suggests that the animals may have been infected and may have transmitted the virus to humans. With huge amounts of genetic information drawn from swabs of animal cages, carts and other surfaces at the Wuhan market in early 2020, the genetic data had been the focus of restless anticipation among virus experts since they learned of it a year ago in a paper by Chinese scientists, reported The New York Times.

Meanwhile, a French biologist discovered the genetic sequences in the database last week and her team began mining for clues about the origins of the pandemic.That team has not yet released a paper outlining the findings. But the researchers delivered an analysis of the material to a WHO advisory group studying Covid's origins this week in a meeting that also included a presentation by Chinese researchers regarding the same data. The analysis seems to be different from what China has presented, according to Sarah Cobey, an epidemiologist and evolutionary biologist at the University of Chicago. Cobey, who was not involved in the latest analysis said that the analysis, seemed to clash with earlier contentions by Chinese scientists that samples taken in the market that were positive for the coronavirus had been ferried in by sick people alone, The New York Times reported."It's just very unlikely to be seeing this much animal DNA, especially raccoon dog DNA, mixed in with viral samples if it's simply mostly human contamination," Dr Cobey said. Questions remain about how the samples were collected, what precisely they contained and why the evidence had disappeared. In light of the ambiguities, many scientists reacted cautiously, saying that it was difficult to assess the research without seeing a complete report.

The idea that a lab accident could have accidentally set off the pandemic has become the focus of renewed interest in recent weeks, thanks in part to a fresh intelligence assessment from the Department of Energy and hearings led by the new Republican House leadership. But a number of virus experts not involved with the latest analysis said what was known about the swabs gathered in the market buttressed the case that animals sold there had sparked the pandemic, as per The New York Times report. "It's exactly what you'd expect if the virus was emerging from intermediate or multiple intermediate hosts in the market," Dr Cobey said, adding, "I think ecologically, this is close to a closed case. "Dr Cobey was one of 18 scientists who signed an influential letter in the journal Science in May 2021 urging serious consideration of a scenario in which the virus could have spilt out of a laboratory in Wuhan.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 10622 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 7 2 2324363 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 66595 296 4 Assam 0 738065 8035 5 Bihar 2 839123 12303 6 Chandigarh 13 3 98189 1 1182 7 Chhattisgarh 7 4 1163658 14146 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11587 4 9 Delhi 148 41 1981169 7 26523 10 Goa* 68 11 255159 8 4013 11 Gujarat 521 86 1266836 35 11047 12 Haryana 64 8 1046059 5 10714 13 Himachal Pradesh 133 308607 4215 14 Jammu and Kashmir 65 474712 2 4785 15 Jharkhand 5 1 437247 1 5332 1 16 Karnataka 584 3 4034353 130 40317 17 Kerala*** 1665 40 6758852 91 71593 18 Ladakh 4 1 29194 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 26 2 1044205 9 10777 21 Maharashtra 1029 103 7989796 93 148427 1 22 Manipur 0 137775 2149 23 Meghalaya 0 95163 1625 24 Mizoram 0 238243 726 25 Nagaland 0 35206 782 26 Odisha 95 2 1327452 2 9205 27 Puducherry 69 2 173906 9 1976 28 Punjab** 78 16 765208 2 19289 29 Rajasthan 92 22 1305976 1 9656 30 Sikkim 5 1 43825 500 31 Tamil Nadu 304 20 3557110 36 38050 32 Telangana 268 13 837824 38 4111 33 Tripura 0 107094 940 34 Uttarakhand 17 2 441742 3 7754 35 Uttar Pradesh 77 16 2104571 1 23649 36 West Bengal 43 2 2097312 2 21533 Total# 5389 363 44158161 476 530799 2 *Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 02 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab-“Active cases 78 and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing . ***Assam and Himachal Pradesh- Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

