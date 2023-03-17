COVID-19: India reports 796 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases cross 5,000 after 109 days

COVID-19 update: India recorded a single-day rise of 796 coronavirus infections today (March 17), while the number of active cases surpassed 5,000 after 109 days, according to Union health ministry data.
The total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,93,506). The death toll increased to 5,30,795 with five fatalities, the data stated. While Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry and Uttar Pradesh reported one death each, one was reconciled by Kerala.
Active cases data:
The number of active cases has increased to 5,026, comprising 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,57,685. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
Vaccine data:
According to the ministry's website, around 220.64 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|10622
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|5
|3
|2324363
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0
|66595
|296
|4
|Assam
|0
|738065
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|2
|839123
|12303
|6
|Chandigarh
|10
|3
|98188
|1182
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|3
|2
|1163658
|3
|14146
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11587
|4
|9
|Delhi
|107
|14
|1981162
|18
|26523
|10
|Goa*
|57
|9
|255151
|2
|4013
|11
|Gujarat
|435
|99
|1266801
|20
|11047
|12
|Haryana
|56
|6
|1046054
|6
|10714
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|133
|7
|308607
|19
|4215
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|65
|15
|474710
|1
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|6
|1
|437246
|5331
|16
|Karnataka
|587
|27
|4034223
|49
|40317
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|1625
|17
|6758761
|87
|71591
|18
|Ladakh
|3
|2
|29194
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|28
|1
|1044196
|4
|10777
|21
|Maharashtra
|926
|139
|7989703
|87
|148426
|22
|Manipur
|0
|137775
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|0
|95163
|1625
|24
|Mizoram
|0
|1
|238243
|1
|726
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|35206
|782
|26
|Odisha
|93
|8
|1327450
|3
|9205
|27
|Puducherry
|67
|15
|173897
|2
|1976
|1
|28
|Punjab**
|62
|12
|765206
|3
|19289
|29
|Rajasthan
|70
|14
|1305975
|9656
|30
|Sikkim
|4
|43825
|500
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|284
|15
|3557074
|34
|38050
|32
|Telangana
|281
|15
|837786
|42
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|107094
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|15
|441739
|2
|7754
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|61
|17
|2104570
|2
|23649
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|41
|1
|2097310
|3
|21533
|Total#
|5026
|403
|44157685
|388
|530795
|4
|*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 01 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
|**Punjab-“Active cases 62 and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing .