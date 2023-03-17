Friday, March 17, 2023
     
  COVID-19: India reports 796 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases cross 5,000 after 109 days

COVID-19: India reports 796 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases cross 5,000 after 109 days

COVID-19 update: The number of active cases has increased to 5,026, comprising 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: March 17, 2023 11:30 IST
COVID-19: India reports 796 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases cross 5K after 109 days.

COVID-19 update:  India recorded a single-day rise of 796 coronavirus infections today (March 17), while the number of active cases surpassed 5,000 after 109 days, according to Union health ministry data.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,93,506). The death toll increased to 5,30,795 with five fatalities, the data stated. While Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry and Uttar Pradesh reported one death each, one was reconciled by Kerala.

Active cases data:

The number of active cases has increased to 5,026, comprising 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,57,685. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

Vaccine data: 

According to the ministry's website, around 220.64 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   10622   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 5 2324363   14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   66595   296  
4 Assam 0   738065   8035  
5 Bihar 2   839123   12303  
6 Chandigarh 10 98188   1182  
7 Chhattisgarh 3 1163658 14146  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11587   4  
9 Delhi 107 14  1981162 18  26523  
10 Goa* 57 255151 4013  
11 Gujarat 435 99  1266801 20  11047  
12 Haryana 56 1046054 10714  
13 Himachal Pradesh 133 308607 19  4215
14 Jammu and Kashmir 65 15  474710 4785  
15 Jharkhand 6 437246   5331  
16 Karnataka 587 27  4034223 49  40317
17 Kerala*** 1625 17  6758761 87  71591  
18 Ladakh 3 29194   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 28 1044196 10777  
21 Maharashtra 926 139  7989703 87  148426  
22 Manipur 0   137775   2149  
23 Meghalaya 0   95163   1625  
24 Mizoram 0 238243 726  
25 Nagaland 0   35206   782  
26 Odisha 93 1327450 9205  
27 Puducherry 67 15  173897 1976
28 Punjab** 62 12  765206 19289  
29 Rajasthan 70 14  1305975   9656  
30 Sikkim 4   43825   500  
31 Tamil Nadu 284 15  3557074 34  38050  
32 Telangana 281 15  837786 42  4111  
33 Tripura 0   107094   940  
34 Uttarakhand 15   441739 7754  
35 Uttar Pradesh 61 17  2104570 23649
36 West Bengal 41 2097310 21533  
Total# 5026 403  44157685 388  530795
*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 01 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab-“Active cases 62 and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing .

