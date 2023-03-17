COVID-19: India reports 796 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases cross 5,000 after 109 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: India reports 796 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases cross 5K after 109 days.

COVID-19 update: India recorded a single-day rise of 796 coronavirus infections today (March 17), while the number of active cases surpassed 5,000 after 109 days, according to Union health ministry data.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,93,506). The death toll increased to 5,30,795 with five fatalities, the data stated. While Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry and Uttar Pradesh reported one death each, one was reconciled by Kerala.

Active cases data:

The number of active cases has increased to 5,026, comprising 0.01 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,57,685. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Vaccine data:

According to the ministry's website, around 220.64 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 10622 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 5 3 2324363 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 66595 296 4 Assam 0 738065 8035 5 Bihar 2 839123 12303 6 Chandigarh 10 3 98188 1182 7 Chhattisgarh 3 2 1163658 3 14146 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11587 4 9 Delhi 107 14 1981162 18 26523 10 Goa* 57 9 255151 2 4013 11 Gujarat 435 99 1266801 20 11047 12 Haryana 56 6 1046054 6 10714 13 Himachal Pradesh 133 7 308607 19 4215 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 65 15 474710 1 4785 15 Jharkhand 6 1 437246 5331 16 Karnataka 587 27 4034223 49 40317 1 17 Kerala*** 1625 17 6758761 87 71591 18 Ladakh 3 2 29194 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 28 1 1044196 4 10777 21 Maharashtra 926 139 7989703 87 148426 22 Manipur 0 137775 2149 23 Meghalaya 0 95163 1625 24 Mizoram 0 1 238243 1 726 25 Nagaland 0 35206 782 26 Odisha 93 8 1327450 3 9205 27 Puducherry 67 15 173897 2 1976 1 28 Punjab** 62 12 765206 3 19289 29 Rajasthan 70 14 1305975 9656 30 Sikkim 4 43825 500 31 Tamil Nadu 284 15 3557074 34 38050 32 Telangana 281 15 837786 42 4111 33 Tripura 0 107094 940 34 Uttarakhand 15 441739 2 7754 35 Uttar Pradesh 61 17 2104570 2 23649 1 36 West Bengal 41 1 2097310 3 21533 Total# 5026 403 44157685 388 530795 4 *Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 01 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab-“Active cases 62 and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing .

