Is COVID back? Four Australian tourists test positive in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Rajasthan: Four Australian tourists test COVID-19 positive.

Rajasthan COVID cases: Four foreign tourists including a woman who came to visit Rajasthan from Australia were on Wednesday (March 15) tested positive for COVID-19 infection, officials informed today.

Rajasthan University for Health Sciences (RUHS) Vice Chancellor Dr Sudhir Bhandari said, "Australian were staying at a hotel in Sawai Madhopur, and were brought to Jaipur where they were found positive for COVID-19 infection. Have been admitted to RUHS hospital and they got admitted on Wednesday night".

"The condition of three tourists is normal, while the fourth has cold," RUHS VC Dr Bhandari added.

Health Ministry alert to states:

Earlier on Saturday (March 11), Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to the States and Union Territories. Bhushan flagged that the gradual rise in COVID-19 test positivity rates in some States is a concerning issue that needs to be promptly addressed.

"Despite the low number of new cases, equally low number of hospitalisations and significant advances made in terms of COVID-19 vaccination coverage, there is still a need to remain vigilant and focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour," Bhushan said in his letter.

Recently multiple states in India are registering a rise in Covid-19 cases. A total of 90 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Gujarat on Tuesday as per a press release shared by the Gujarat Information Department on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh logged 28 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said yesterday.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Will H3N2 virus influenza turn into the next Covid pandemic? Here is what experts say

Latest India News