COVID-19 update: India reports 228 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally down to 2,503

COVID-19 update : India logged 228 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 2,503, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday (January 6). The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at around 4.46 crore (4,46,79,547).

The death toll stands at 5,30,714, with four deaths. Two deaths were reconciled by Kerala while one death each was reported from Bihar and Uttarakhand in last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.12 per cent.

Active cases:

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 51 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,46,330, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Vaccine data:

According to the ministry's website, 220.12 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5 10613 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 4 2324334 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 66594 296 4 Assam 0 738065 8035 5 Bihar 13 1 839088 2 12303 1 6 Chandigarh 5 98167 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 7 3 1163606 3 14146 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11587 4 9 Delhi 30 1980706 7 26521 10 Goa* 8 1 255067 3 4013 11 Gujarat 36 1 1266515 6 11043 12 Haryana 42 1045877 5 10714 13 Himachal Pradesh 19 4 308437 3 4213 14 Jammu and Kashmir 22 3 474625 2 4785 15 Jharkhand 3 1 437239 5331 16 Karnataka 261 48 4031625 98 40308 17 Kerala*** 1410 4 6755762 62 71563 18 Ladakh 2 1 29181 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 6 1 1044140 1 10776 21 Maharashtra 133 7 7988198 30 148417 22 Manipur 2 137773 2149 23 Meghalaya 1 95159 1624 24 Mizoram 0 238238 726 25 Nagaland 0 35204 782 26 Odisha 86 2 1327278 2 9205 27 Puducherry 30 7 173536 3 1975 28 Punjab** 27 3 764920 19289 29 Rajasthan 71 4 1305803 7 9653 30 Sikkim 0 43820 499 31 Tamil Nadu 86 4 3556352 13 38049 32 Telangana 62 2 837219 6 4111 33 Tripura 0 107094 940 34 Uttarakhand 33 3 441630 6 7753 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 39 9 2104462 11 23633 36 West Bengal 59 2 2097053 5 21532 Total# 2503 51 44146330 275 530714 2 *Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 02 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab-“Active cases (27) and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.

