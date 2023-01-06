Friday, January 06, 2023
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19 update: India reports 228 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally down to 2,503

COVID-19 update: India reports 228 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally down to 2,503

COVID-19 India cases update: The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 2,503, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: January 06, 2023 11:09 IST
COVID-19 India cases update, 1ST JANUARY 2023, covid cases in india, corona cases in india, coronavi
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 update: India logged 228 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 2,503, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday (January 6). The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at around 4.46 crore (4,46,79,547).

The death toll stands at 5,30,714, with four deaths. Two deaths were reconciled by Kerala while one death each was reported from Bihar and Uttarakhand in last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.11 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.12 per cent. 

Active cases:

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 51 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,46,330, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

Vaccine data:

According to the ministry's website, 220.12 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. 

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year.

ALSO READ: Covid alert! Puducherry reports five new COVID-19 cases | Check total active cases and more

ALSO READ: 'COVID 19 has become seasonal virus': It is a FAKE claim, here's the truth

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5   10613   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 4   2324334   14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1   66594   296  
4 Assam 0   738065   8035  
5 Bihar 13 839088 12303
6 Chandigarh 5   98167   1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 7 1163606 14146  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11587   4  
9 Delhi 30   1980706 26521  
10 Goa* 8 255067 4013  
11 Gujarat 36 1266515 11043  
12 Haryana 42   1045877 10714  
13 Himachal Pradesh 19 308437 4213  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 22 474625 4785  
15 Jharkhand 3 437239   5331  
16 Karnataka 261 48  4031625 98  40308  
17 Kerala*** 1410 6755762 62  71563  
18 Ladakh 2 29181   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 6 1044140 10776  
21 Maharashtra 133 7988198 30  148417  
22 Manipur 2   137773   2149  
23 Meghalaya 1   95159   1624  
24 Mizoram 0   238238   726  
25 Nagaland 0   35204   782  
26 Odisha 86 1327278 9205  
27 Puducherry 30 173536 1975  
28 Punjab** 27 764920   19289  
29 Rajasthan 71 1305803 9653  
30 Sikkim 0   43820   499  
31 Tamil Nadu 86 3556352 13  38049  
32 Telangana 62 837219 4111  
33 Tripura 0   107094   940  
34 Uttarakhand 33 441630 7753
35 Uttar Pradesh 39 2104462 11  23633  
36 West Bengal 59 2097053 21532  
Total# 2503 51  44146330 275  530714
*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 02 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab-“Active cases (27) and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News