'COVID 19 has become seasonal virus': It is a FAKE claim, here's the truth

COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus that emerged in late 2019 and quickly spread to become a global pandemic. The virus has caused unprecedented disruptions to society and has claimed the lives of millions of people around the world. As we continue to grapple with the impacts of the pandemic, it is important to have a clear understanding of the nature of COVID-19 and the measures that can be taken to protect ourselves and others from the virus.

COVID 19 is NOT seasonal virus

Lately, there have been claims that suggest COVID-19 is a seasonal virus and that physical distancing and isolation are unnecessary. However, these claims are false. FIB Fact Check Twitter shared a post breaking the myth.

It is not accurate to claim that COVID-19 is a seasonal virus. While it is true that many viruses, such as the flu, tend to be more common during certain times of the year, there is no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 follows this pattern. In fact, the virus has been found to be active in all parts of the world, and it has caused outbreaks in every season.

Physical distancing & isolation important during COVID infection

Additionally, it is not true that physical distancing and isolation are unnecessary to protect against COVID-19. These measures are crucial for preventing the spread of the virus, as they help to reduce the risk of transmission from person to person. Physical distancing involves maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, while isolation involves separating oneself from others in order to reduce the risk of exposure. Both of these measures have been shown to be effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and they should be followed in order to protect oneself and others.

Spread of COVID 19

It is important to note that COVID-19 is an infectious disease, and it can be transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets that are produced when an infected person talks, coughs, or sneezes. In order to protect oneself against COVID-19, it is essential to follow favorable behaviors such as washing one's hands frequently, wearing a mask in public settings, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

In summary, COVID-19 is not a seasonal virus, and physical distancing and isolation are important measures that can help to protect against the spread of the disease. It is important to follow favorable behaviors in order to protect oneself and others from COVID-19.

