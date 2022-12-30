COVID 19 Fact Check: Spraying chlorine or alcohol on body kills Omicron BF 7 virus? Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Chlorine and alcohol can be effective to an extent at disinfecting surfaces only

As COVID 19 and its variants see a surge in various parts of the world, certain myths associated with Coronavirus, Omicron and its variant BF.7 have started to circulate on the Internet. Many WhatsApp messages and social media posts have claimed that spraying chlorine or alcohol on clothes can protect you against the virus.

However, turns out, the myth that spraying chlorine or alcohol on the skin can kill coronavirus and Omicron Bf.7 viruses is a false and dangerous belief. As per a report in WHO and Medical News Today, while these chemicals can be effective to an extent at disinfecting surfaces, they are not meant to be used on the human body and can cause harm if they come into contact with sensitive areas such as the eyes or mouth.

Alcohol and chlorine are both strong chemicals that can strip the skin of its natural oils and lead to irritation, dryness, and even chemical burns. In addition, both chemicals can be toxic if ingested or inhaled, and can cause respiratory problems if inhaled in large quantities.

Furthermore, studies suggest that these chemicals are not effective at killing viruses inside the body. The coronavirus and Omicron BF.7 viruses are primarily spread through respiratory droplets, and cannot be killed by external substances applied to the skin. To protect against these viruses, it is important to follow recommended public health measures and seek medical advice if you are experiencing symptoms.

To protect yourself and others from COVID-19, it is important to follow the recommended guidelines from public health authorities:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. If handwashing facilities are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Wear a mask in public settings, especially when it is difficult to maintain physical distance from others.

Practice physical distancing by keeping at least 6 feet away from others.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home if you are feeling unwell or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Follow guidance from public health authorities on self-isolation and quarantine protocols if you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Get vaccinated when a vaccine becomes available to you.

By following these guidelines, you can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect yourself and others from infection.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

Don't miss these:

Fact Check: Immunity developed naturally post COVID 19 infection is better than vaccination?

Be alert! Amid Covid-19 surge, know what to avoid and keep coronavirus variants at bay

Latest Health News