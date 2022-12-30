Fact Check: Immunity developed naturally post COVID 19 infection is better than vaccination?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vaccines allow individuals to build protection against the virus without experiencing sickness

There is a common misconception that acquiring natural immunity from getting sick with COVID-19 is superior to the immunity obtained from vaccination. However, this belief is not supported by scientific evidence. In reality, getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a safer and more effective way to build immunity to the virus, states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a safer and more reliable way to build immunity to the virus. COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be effective at preventing the illness and can provide added protection for people who have already recovered from COVID-19. In contrast, getting sick with COVID-19 can vary in terms of the level of protection it provides and can lead to severe illness or death. Additionally, getting sick with COVID-19 puts you at risk of spreading the virus to others and can result in long-term health issues.

How do COVID vaccines work?

Vaccines work by introducing a small, harmless piece of a virus or bacteria into the body, which triggers an immune response. This response involves the production of antibodies, which help protect against future infections by the same virus or bacteria. COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be highly effective at producing a strong antibody response and providing protection against the virus.

Effect of COVID-19 is unpredictable

In contrast, getting sick with COVID-19 can vary in terms of the level of protection it provides and can be unpredictable in terms of severity. Some people may have a mild illness, while others may experience severe symptoms and complications that can lead to hospitalization or death. Additionally, it is not always clear how long natural immunity lasts after a person has recovered from COVID-19, and it may vary based on the individual's age and the severity of their illness.

Vaccination reduces risks associated with COVID infection

Furthermore, getting a COVID-19 vaccination is a safer way to build immunity than getting sick with the virus because it does not expose an individual to the risks associated with COVID-19 infection. Vaccines allow individuals to build protection against the virus without experiencing sickness, which can reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect those who are most vulnerable to severe illness.

Therefore, getting a COVID-19 vaccination is a better choice for building immunity to the virus and protecting yourself and others.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

