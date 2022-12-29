India to witness 4th COVID wave in Jan 2023? Expert says number of cases will jump in next 40 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The number of COVID 19 cases around the world is increasing causing an alarming situation

The outbreak of COVID 19 continues in the country and around the world. With the rising number of cases in China and South Korea, fear of the 4th COVID wave hitting India looms. As per reports, situations in both China and Japan are getting severe. Keeping in mind the previous patterns of the COVID wave, experts in India believe that the coming 40 days can be extremely serious for the country.

Next 40 days crucial for India

The next 40 days are going to be crucial as India may see a surge in COVID-19 cases in January, official sources told PTI citing the pattern of previous outbreaks. "Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of COVID-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia. This has been a trend," an official said.

The Health Ministry sources, however, shared with the news agency that the severity of the infection is less. Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low, they said.

India on alert after rising cases in China and South Korea

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries, including China and South Korea, the government has sounded an alert and asked states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Mandaviya have held meetings to assess the country's preparedness to deal with a fresh surge in cases.

Mock drills were held at health facilities across India on Tuesday to check operational readiness to deal with any spurt in COVID-19 infection, with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya saying the country has to remain alert and prepared as cases are rising in the world.

The latest spike in cases is being driven by the Omicron sub-variant BF.7. It is being reported that the transmissibility of this BF.7 sub-variant is very high. A person infected with the sub-variant can further infect 16 persons.

-- with PTI inputs

