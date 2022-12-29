COVID BF.7 In India: What to do if person is exposed to Omicron variant in the past 10 days?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Taking preventive measures can safeguard one from COVID BF.7

BF.7 In India: As we head to the New Year 2023, the fear of COVID follows us. The number of cases is rising all over the world which has caused concerns in India. As of December 28, 498 international travellers have been screened at different airports in India. Out of that, 39 have tested positive and all the samples have been sent for genome sequencing. The active caseload in the country presently stands close to 3500. In such a scenario it is absolutely necessary to take care of yourself and stay protected against the virus.

But what should one do if they are exposed to a COVID 19 patient in the past 10 days? Here's what Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest:

Immediate precaution:

Wear a mask as soon as you find out you were exposed to a COVID positive patient

Wash away all the clothes you were wearing on the day you got exposed.

Use sanitizers to clean the surfaces you came in touch with

Isolate yourself from others

Precautions to keep in mind if traveling

Stay at home and do not travel or use public transports such as airplanes, buses, and trains because it will be difficult for you to wear a mask when around others indoors for the full duration of your trip.

If you have to travel at all, make sure you wear a high-quality mask or respirator. Do not remove t for the entire journey as it could be harmful to others.

Watch for these symptoms

fever (100.4°F or greater)

cough with or without phlegm

shortness of breath

headache

loss of smell & taste

body aches and pain

If you develop symptoms

isolate immediately

get tested

stay home until you know the result

With new years celebration around the corner, it is advised that senior citizens, pregnant women, and children should remain indoors and not participate in parties in crowded areas.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

