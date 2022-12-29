Masala Chai Health Benefits: Do you know spiced tea aids in hunger control and weight loss?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Masala Chai

Masala Chai Health Benefits: Winter is the season for hot beverages, which can provide warmth from within and help combat the cold weather. One type of hot beverage that can be especially beneficial during this time is spiced tea, which is made with spices such as cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, nutmeg, saffron, and ginger. These spices can help warm the body, increase metabolism, and boost immunity.

There are several types of spiced tea to choose from, including masala chai (also known as chai tea), ginger tea, and cinnamon tea. Masala chai is a popular spiced beverage that can be made with a single spice or a combination of spices and is enjoyed worldwide. Ginger tea is made with ginger and can be paired with a variety of teas, including green, black, puerh, and oolong. Cinnamon tea is made with cinnamon and is often used to flavor black tea, but it can also be used in green, oolong, or puerh teas.

In addition to providing warmth and flavor, spiced tea has several other health benefits during the winter months. It can boost immunity, reduce inflammation and pain, aid in weight loss and digestion, improve blood circulation, and provide a natural source of energy. Instead of relying on caffeine-heavy energy drinks, consider incorporating spiced tea into your winter routine to take advantage of its numerous health benefits.

Winter is the perfect time to warm up with a hot beverage, and adding some spices to your tea can bring even more health benefits. Some of the few benefits of having spiced tea in winter season are --

Boosts immunity: Antioxidants in spiced tea help to boost the body's immune system and fight cold and flu symptoms.

Inflammation: Warm blends aid in the reduction of inflammation and pain. It is said that drinking saffron-infused tea or putting a few cloves in a boiling kettle of drinking water can help relieve pain by lowering inflammation in the body.

Weight loss: Because spiced teas are low in calories but high in nutritional value, they are an ideal beverage for anyone looking to lose weight. Squeezing a few drops of lemon juice into your tea acts as an excellent body tonic and aids in hunger control.

Blood circulation: Due to a lack of activity, our bodies stiffen and blood circulation weakens during the winter months. Cinnamon tea improves blood circulation while also controlling blood sugar levels.

Improved digestion: During the winter, heavier foods, as well as a tendency to sit and avoid movement, increase the risk of digestive problems. Tea steeped with ginger, mint or star anise can aid digestion and relieve gastric distress, especially when consumed after or in between meals.

Boosts energy: Because energy drinks frequently contain high amounts of caffeine, which can be harmful to one's health, spiced tea can be used as a natural energy booster with few to no negative side effects because it is high in critical nutrients and minerals.

Don't miss these:

Fact Check: Donating bone marrow involves removing bones & is very painful? Find out the truth

Low cholesterol to improved digestion, know surprising benefits of jimikand

Latest Health News