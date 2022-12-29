COVID BF.7 in India: Can this Omicron variant lead to severe diseases? Know symptoms you shouldn't ignore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India is also witnessing reported cases of COVID Bf.7, it is advisable to get tested if you have the symptoms

The Omicron sub-variant BF.7 is said to be contributing to the current surge of COVID cases in several countries, including China. India has also reported cases of this variant in different parts of the country including Gujarat and Odisa. While the BF.7 strain has not had a significant impact on India like it has in China, the government has advised all states and Union Territories to increase genome sequencing and be cautious.

Can COVID BF.7 lead to severe diseases?

The BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.5, which has been referred to as the "great-grandson of Omicron" by Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Co-chairman of the National IMA Covid taskforce. He explained that the BF.7 variant has a greater ability to infect previously infected or vaccinated people, a property known as immune evasiveness. However, there is no evidence that it causes more severe diseases.

Dr. Jayadevan told IANS that the Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa in November 2021, and quickly spread around the world in just one and a half months. In India, the BA.1 version was initially identified, followed by the BA.2 variant, which caused the third wave in January-February 2022. Since then, the BA.2 variant's offspring have circulated in India without causing significant outbreaks. Dr. Jayadevan attributes this to high vaccination rates and naturally acquired immunity among those who have previously contracted Covid-19. When Western countries were affected by the subsequent BA.5 version of Omicron, many parts of India did not see a corresponding increase in cases linked to BA.5.

Symptoms of COVID Bf.7

Dr. Jayadevan stated that global studies have shown that the BF.7 variant, as a subvariant of Omicron, is highly infectious and spreads faster than other variants. He reported that increased occurrences of joint pain, upper body pain, URI (upper respiratory infection), and vertigo have been observed, but added that no study to date has linked these symptoms to the new variant, so it cannot be confirmed that these are the symptoms caused by BF.7.

However, these most common symptoms shouldn't be ignored. If you have these, it is advisable that you get yourself tested and seek the right medication:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Fever

Cough with or without phlegm

Headache

Hoarse voice

Muscle pain and body aches

Altered sense of smell

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

