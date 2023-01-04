Follow us on Image Source : WHO (TWITTER) Covid alert! Puducherry reports five new COVID-19 cases | Check total active cases and more

Covid Alert: Five new fresh covid-19 cases have been reported in Puducherry, After a gap of two months, once again the union territory start registering the covid cases. Director of Health G Sriramulu said here on Wednesday informed that two covid-19 cases have been reported from Yanam, whereas the rest three cases have been registered from the other region of Puducherry.

729 samples were examined

The Union Territory of Puducherry registered five fresh COVID-19 cases after a gap of two months, Director of Health G Sriramulu said here on Wednesday. The cases were identified at the end of the examination of 729 samples in the last 24 hours, the Director said in a release.

No fatality reported

Sriramulu said that while three of the five fresh cases were reported from the Puducherry region, the remaining two cases were from Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh. Kararaikal and Mahe had nil cases. The overall tally now stands at 1,75,531. No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions during the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,975.

Test positivity rate

The Health Department has so far administered 22,73,306 doses which comprised 9,94,523 first doses, 8,67,863 second doses and 4,10,920 booster doses, the Director said. The Department has also so far tested 24,45,128 samples and found 20,77,246 out of them to be negative. The Director said that the test positivity rate today was 0.69 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 percent and 98.86 percent, respectively.

Active cases in India

India recorded 175 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (January 4), the total recovery rate reached around 98.80 percent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,45,854. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 2,570, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 2,582.

