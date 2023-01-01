Sunday, January 01, 2023
     
  India reports 265 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active tally down to 2,706

COVID-19 India cases update: The total active cases in India have increased to 2,706, the health ministry data showed on Sunday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: January 01, 2023 11:15 IST
COVID-19 India cases update, 1ST JANUARY 2023
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 265 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (January 1), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,45,238.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 2,706, the health ministry data showed on Sunday. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 3,653. 

Active cases:

A decrease of total 947 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,702. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. 

COVID Vaccination update:

According to the health ministry's website, 220.10 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), around 91,09,23,835 samples have been tested up to December 31 for COVID-19. Of these 1,57,671 samples were tested on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 10612   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 4   2324332   14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   66594   296  
4 Assam 0   738065   8035  
5 Bihar 28 839064 12302  
6 Chandigarh 7 98162   1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 10 1163602   14146  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11587   4  
9 Delhi 39 1980662 26521  
10 Goa* 17 255053 4013  
11 Gujarat 43 1266487 11043  
12 Haryana 43   1045857 10714  
13 Himachal Pradesh 18 308421 4213  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 24 474610   4785  
15 Jharkhand 2   437238   5331  
16 Karnataka 342 982  4031390 1027  40308
17 Kerala*** 1451 22  6755460 59  71557  
18 Ladakh 3   29178   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 5   1044138   10776  
21 Maharashtra 164 7988082 38  148417  
22 Manipur 0   137773   2149  
23 Meghalaya 1   95158   1624  
24 Mizoram 0   238238   726  
25 Nagaland 0   35204   782  
26 Odisha 93 1327266 9205  
27 Puducherry 11 173530   1975  
28 Punjab** 41 764885 19289  
29 Rajasthan 68 1305760 20  9653  
30 Sikkim 0 43820 499  
31 Tamil Nadu 82 3556299 38049  
32 Telangana 64 837175 13  4111  
33 Tripura 0   107094   940  
34 Uttarakhand 32 441611 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 50 2104438 23633  
36 West Bengal 58 2097030 21532  
Total# 2706 947  44145238 1209  530705
*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 02 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.
***Assam-Covid data awaited - As communicated by the State.
****Karnataka - District's with are deemed to be discharged which were long standing as active . Hence deemed to be discharged numbers are added to cumulative discharges.

ALSO READ: Be alert! Amid Covid-19 surge, know what to avoid and keep coronavirus variants at bay

ALSO READ: COVID XBB.1.5: New Omicron subvariant accounts for over 40% of new cases in US

