India reports 265 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active tally down to 2,706

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 265 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (January 1), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,45,238.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 2,706, the health ministry data showed on Sunday. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 3,653.

A decrease of total 947 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,702. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the health ministry's website, 220.10 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), around 91,09,23,835 samples have been tested up to December 31 for COVID-19. Of these 1,57,671 samples were tested on Saturday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 1 10612 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 4 2324332 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 66594 296 4 Assam 0 738065 8035 5 Bihar 28 4 839064 2 12302 6 Chandigarh 7 1 98162 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 10 4 1163602 14146 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11587 4 9 Delhi 39 9 1980662 5 26521 10 Goa* 17 3 255053 3 4013 11 Gujarat 43 4 1266487 8 11043 12 Haryana 43 1045857 3 10714 13 Himachal Pradesh 18 2 308421 3 4213 14 Jammu and Kashmir 24 2 474610 4785 15 Jharkhand 2 437238 5331 16 Karnataka 342 982 4031390 1027 40308 1 17 Kerala*** 1451 22 6755460 59 71557 18 Ladakh 3 29178 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 5 1044138 10776 21 Maharashtra 164 8 7988082 38 148417 22 Manipur 0 137773 2149 23 Meghalaya 1 95158 1624 24 Mizoram 0 238238 726 25 Nagaland 0 35204 782 26 Odisha 93 1 1327266 2 9205 27 Puducherry 11 4 173530 1975 28 Punjab** 41 2 764885 7 19289 29 Rajasthan 68 5 1305760 20 9653 30 Sikkim 0 1 43820 1 499 31 Tamil Nadu 82 8 3556299 7 38049 32 Telangana 64 2 837175 13 4111 33 Tripura 0 107094 940 34 Uttarakhand 32 4 441611 1 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 50 1 2104438 6 23633 36 West Bengal 58 1 2097030 4 21532 Total# 2706 947 44145238 1209 530705 1 *Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 02 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. ***Assam-Covid data awaited - As communicated by the State. ****Karnataka - District's with are deemed to be discharged which were long standing as active . Hence deemed to be discharged numbers are added to cumulative discharges.

