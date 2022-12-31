Saturday, December 31, 2022
     
COVID-19 BF.7 updates: New Omicron subvariant accounts for over 40 per cent of new cases in United States

COVID-19 BF.7 updates: The omicron subvariants XBB and XBB.1 were first identified in India. Some scientists, including Scripps Research Institute professor of molecular medicine Eric Topol, have put forward the possibility that XBB.1.5 could have mutated in New York.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2022 10:18 IST
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medical worker takes swab sample from a residents during a door-to-door Covid-19 screening in Zhengzhou in central China's Henan province.

COVID-19 BF.7 LIVE updates XBB.1.5: The omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 makes up to 40.5 per cent of new infections across the United States, according to The Hill citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant as of this week has pushed out the BQ.1 and the BQ.1.1 subvariants from their previous positions as the most detected coronavirus mutations. The XBB subvariant, from which XBB.1.5 descends, is a recombinant of two subvariants that descended from the BA.2 omicron subvariant. That means it carries genetic data from two versions of the coronavirus that originated from the BA.2 subvariant, The Hill reported.  Regionally, XBB.1.5 now accounts for the majority of COVID-19 cases in the northeast, identified as causing 75 percent of cases in New England and in the New York tri-state area. The omicron subvariants XBB and XBB.1 were first identified in India. Some scientists, including Scripps Research Institute professor of molecular medicine Eric Topol, have put forward the possibility that XBB.1.5 could have mutated in New York. In a new set of restrictions amid a spike in covid infections in China, the United States (US) will require all visitors from China to present a negative Covid-19 test result before boarding a flight to the country, CNN reported on Wednesday. Through a telehealth service, the testing can be either PCR tests or antigen self-tests.

COVID-19 BF.7 UPDATES

  • Dec 31, 2022 10:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Nagaland CM urges citizens to remain on guard against COVID-19

    Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday urged upon the citizens of the state to remain alert for COVID-19 and be on guard against it. "In our state the COVID-19 cases are under control… we are not completely free, so we have to be very cautious and be on guard but it is not alarming for now," Rio told reporters after inaugurating five major projects in and around the state capital. Nagaland had reported 35,986 COVID-19 cases and 782 deaths due to the infection till November this year. On November 26, Nagaland became a coronavirus free state with zero active cases. On the 2023 state general elections, which are due early next year, Rio said "even if there is no solution to the vexed Naga political problem, the elections will be held as per schedule".

  • Dec 31, 2022 10:14 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    How a healthy microbiome can reduce severity of COVID-19 infection

    A vast combination of microorganisms live in our gut, including bacteria, fungi and viruses. Collectively, we refer to this as the the microbiome. Despite their tiny size, these microbes have significant effects on our health and wellbeing. In fact, the microbiome is often referred to as the “second brain” due to the extensive relationship it has with the body’s organs and systems. One role in particular the microbes in our gut play is supporting immune function. They help to control local and systemic inflammation, the process by which the immune system protects us from harmful pathogens. So it’s not entirely surprising that research has shown the make-up of bacteria in the gut may influence the severity of a COVID infection. At the same time, evidence is beginning to suggest a COVID infection could affect the balance of bacteria in the gut, which might go some way to explaining why some people have persistent symptoms after a COVID infection. The microbes in our gut provide essential signals for our immune responses across the body, including in the lungs. A “healthy” gut microbiome comprises a broad range of bacteria, though is not identical in every person. Studies have previously shown that a healthy gut microbiome can improve the immune response to respiratory infections by regulating immune cells and messages.
    On the flip side, evidence shows a poorer composition of gut bacteria increases susceptibility to influenza infections in the lungs, and leads to reduced clearance of germs from the lungs in mice. With COVID, it similarly appears that the make-up of the gut microbiome can influence the course of disease. Research has shown an association between the microbiome profile and levels of inflammatory markers in patients with COVID, where patients with a poorer combination of gut bacteria show signs of too much inflammation. This suggests the microbiome influences the severity of a COVID infection via effects on the immune response.

     

  • Dec 31, 2022 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID-19 update: France, Spain, Israel tighten rules for Chinese travellers

    France, Spain and Israel have become the latest to join a growing list of countries, including India, to tighten restrictions against travellers from China in the wake of the ongoing Covid-19 resurgence in the Asian giant. In a statement on Friday, the French government said passengers flying from China would have to present a negative Covid-19 test less than 48 hours old before departure, the BBC reported. Without specifying a date, the French Health and Transport Ministries said the government would publish a decree and notify European Union (EU) member states. Meanwhile, Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said that "at the national level, we will implement controls at airports and require travellers from China to present a negative Covid test or be fully vaccinated".Israel has ordered foreign airlines not to allow people to travel from China unless they have tested negative, and asked its own citizens to avoid unnecessary travel there.

  • Dec 31, 2022 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Assam fully prepared to deal with Covid-19, says Health Minister Keshab Mahanta

    Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta on Friday expressed confidence that the state was fully prepared to deal with any public health emergency arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking to media in Guwahati, he said as of now, there is no standard operating procedure in the state with regard to the pandemic but the government was abiding by the guidelines issued by the central government. "We are now following the guidelines issued by the central government. We have conducted mock drills across the state and our hospitals have 8,000 oxygen beds and 1200 ICUs. Our doctors at government hospitals are fully prepared to deal with any situation. As of now, there is no separate SOP for Covid in the state. We will discuss it with the chief minister and will follow the central government's instructions," Mahanta said. 

  • Dec 31, 2022 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    UK to make Covid test mandatory for travellers from China: Reports

    After India and Japan, the UK is also likely to make Covid-19 tests mandatory for travellers from China after the infection surged in the mainland, Reuters reported citing British media outlets.The travellers from China have to produce a negative COVID test report. According to Reuters citing UK media reports, the UK government is all set to announce the new China arrival policy without providing specific details about the time.This comes at a time when the United States is considering imposing new Covid-19 measures on travellers coming from China amid the surge of new Covid cases, Reuters reported citing a US official."There are mounting concerns in the international community on the ongoing COVID-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, being reported from the PRC," the officials said, using the initials of the People's Republic of China, according to Reuters.Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday announced that the RT-PCR test had been made mandatory for passengers coming from five countries including China.

  • Dec 31, 2022 8:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    WHO asks China to share specific, real-time data on COVID situation

    World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met with Chinese officials and again asked for specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation in China, according to the statement released by the WHO website.In the high-level meeting, WHO asked for more genetic sequencing data, data on disease impact including hospitalisations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and deaths -- and data on vaccinations delivered and vaccination status, especially in vulnerable people and those over 60 years old.

  • Dec 31, 2022 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Flyers from China must show negative COVID report for traveling to France

    France is the latest country which joined several other nations in demanding negative COVID-19 tests from travellers from China, Reuters reported. France has made covid test results mandatory from travellers from China within 48 hours before departure, Reuters reported citing health and transport ministries. All the flights coming from China, including the stopovers, must have a Covid test and the travellers need to wear masks.From January 1, France will carry out random PCR Covid tests on some travellers coming from China as the mandatory testing will take "a little while," according to Reuters.The government also recommended that people with weak immune systems delay non-essential travel to China.Having kept its borders all but shut for three years, imposing a "zero-covid" policy and strict testing, Beijing abruptly reversed course toward living with the virus on December 7, and infections have spread rapidly in recent weeks, as per Reuters.

  • Dec 31, 2022 8:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    United States: New Omicron subvariant accounts for over 40% of new cases

