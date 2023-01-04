COVID-19 update: India reports 175 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally down to 2,570

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 175 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (January 4), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,45,854.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 2,570, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 2,582.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 12 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,707. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

COVID Vaccination update:

According to the health ministry's website, 220.11 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.

ALSO READ: Beijing blasts testing requirements imposed on Chinese travellers amid fresh Covid cases

ALSO READ: Covid XBB.1.5 or Omicron BF.7- which is more dangerous? Know the differences

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6 10612 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 2 1 2324334 1 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 66594 296 4 Assam 0 738065 8035 5 Bihar 18 839077 2 12302 6 Chandigarh 6 1 98164 1 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 9 1163603 14146 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11587 4 9 Delhi 32 10 1980684 14 26521 10 Goa* 17 1 255055 2 4013 11 Gujarat 36 7 1266499 9 11043 12 Haryana 42 2 1045864 4 10714 13 Himachal Pradesh 16 1 308426 2 4213 14 Jammu and Kashmir 23 3 474618 3 4785 15 Jharkhand 2 437238 5331 16 Karnataka 295 31 4031488 48 40308 17 Kerala*** 1435 9 6755573 55 71558 18 Ladakh 0 29181 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 5 1044139 1 10776 21 Maharashtra 159 2 7988111 10 148417 22 Manipur 1 137773 2149 23 Meghalaya 1 95158 1624 24 Mizoram 0 238238 726 25 Nagaland 0 35204 782 26 Odisha 88 1327273 2 9205 27 Puducherry 16 173530 1975 28 Punjab** 31 5 764905 11 19289 29 Rajasthan 48 31 1305791 31 9653 30 Sikkim 0 43820 499 31 Tamil Nadu 89 3 3556318 9 38049 32 Telangana 64 2 837196 12 4111 33 Tripura 0 107094 940 34 Uttarakhand 35 1 441611 7752 35 Uttar Pradesh 51 2 2104442 1 23633 36 West Bengal 55 2097039 4 21532 Total# 2582 88 44145667 222 530707 0 **Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.

Latest India News