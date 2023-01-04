Wednesday, January 04, 2023
     
  4. COVID-19 update: India reports 175 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally down to 2,570

COVID-19 India cases update: The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 2,570, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2023 10:52 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 175 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (January 4), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,45,854.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 2,570, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 2,582. 

Active cases:

A decrease of total 12 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,707. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. 

COVID Vaccination update:

According to the health ministry's website, 220.11 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 6   10612   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 2 2324334 14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   66594   296  
4 Assam 0   738065   8035  
5 Bihar 18   839077 12302  
6 Chandigarh 6 98164 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 9   1163603   14146  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11587   4  
9 Delhi 32 10  1980684 14  26521  
10 Goa* 17 255055 4013  
11 Gujarat 36 1266499 11043  
12 Haryana 42 1045864 10714  
13 Himachal Pradesh 16 308426 4213  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 23 474618 4785  
15 Jharkhand 2   437238   5331  
16 Karnataka 295 31  4031488 48  40308  
17 Kerala*** 1435 6755573 55  71558  
18 Ladakh 0   29181   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 5   1044139 10776  
21 Maharashtra 159 7988111 10  148417  
22 Manipur 1   137773   2149  
23 Meghalaya 1   95158   1624  
24 Mizoram 0   238238   726  
25 Nagaland 0   35204   782  
26 Odisha 88   1327273 9205  
27 Puducherry 16   173530   1975  
28 Punjab** 31 764905 11  19289  
29 Rajasthan 48 31  1305791 31  9653  
30 Sikkim 0   43820   499  
31 Tamil Nadu 89 3556318 38049  
32 Telangana 64 837196 12  4111  
33 Tripura 0   107094   940  
34 Uttarakhand 35 441611   7752  
35 Uttar Pradesh 51 2104442 23633  
36 West Bengal 55   2097039 21532  
Total# 2582 88  44145667 222  530707
**Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.

