Confused between Covid XBB.1.5 and Omicron BF.7? Here are the differences you should be aware of

The coronavirus outbreak continues to be a threat worldwide. The cases have been rising and the government has been taking strict action to contain its spread. Amid this outbreak, two Covid variants have been in the news majorly-- Omicron BF.7, which is prominent in countries like China, Japan, and Hongkong; and the other is Covid XBB.1.5 variant, which is being reported in the US and some parts of the UK. However, if we talk about India, there have been 5 cases of the XBB.1.5 variant in the last few days. In such a situation, there are many people who are worried about which variant is more dangerous in India and what is the difference in their symptoms. So, let's understand the distinction between XBB.1.5 and Omicron BF.7.

What is Covid's XBB.1.5 Variant?

The XBB.1.5 variant of Covid is actually a sub-variant of XBB. It is made of a combination or say mutation of BA.2.75 and BA.2.10.1 and was first reported in India.

What is Covid's BF.7 Omicron Variant?

China's BF.7 is a BA.5.2.1.7 mutation of Omicron BA.5. The variant BF.7 has an R346T mutation in the spike protein of the virus and can evade antibodies originally derived from the Wuhan virus, particularly vaccines such as the Chinese vaccine Sinovac.

Which variant is more dangerous?

If we talk about which of the BF.7 and XBB.1.5 variants of Covid is more dangerous, then looking at the current situation, the XBB.1.5 variant is being said to be more dangerous because-

It is said to be more contagious than BF.7.

Its cases are 56% more than BF.7.

XBB.1.5 scales up to 120 percent faster than BF.7.

XBB.1.5 is not only affecting the vaccine and the body's antibodies but also weakening it.

It is said that China's vaccine is weakening in front of the BF.7 Omicron variant because of which the virus is spreading like wildfire. This variant of Omicron is responsible for 44% of infections.

