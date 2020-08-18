30 states, UTs perform better than national average in Case Fatality Rate: The COVID-19 numbergame

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

About 30 states and union territories in the country have performed better than the national average in terms of Case Fatality Rate of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. It credited the reduced fatality rate to focused implementation of Centre-led strategies and said it ensured prompt identification, timely isolation and effective clinical treatment.

The states include Arunachal Pradesh (0.19%), Assam (0.25%), Kerala (0.35%), Bihar (0.44%), Himachal Pradesh (0.46%), Odisha (0.57%), Telangana (0.76%), Goa (0.89%), Chhattisgarh (0.91%), Andhra Pradesh (0.91%), Jharkhand (1.06%), Haryana (1.14%), Uttarakhand (1.25%), Rajasthan (1.43%), Uttar Pradesh (1.59%), Tamil Nadu (1.71%), Karnataka (1.74%) and Jammu and Kashmir (1.90%). The national average is 1.92%.

The ministry said a new peak of 8.97 lakh COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours. Even with such a high level of testing, the positivity has remained low at 8.81% compared to the weekly national average of 8.84%. It said that aggressive testing led to early identification and isolation of COVID-19 cases. This coupled with efficient clinical treatment brought the fatality rate down, it added.

