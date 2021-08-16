India reports 32,937 fresh COVID cases, 417 deaths in 24 hours, recovery rate stands at 97.46%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: People wait in a line to get inoculated with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre

India recorded 32,937 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 417 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry Monday, the country saw a total of 35,909 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.46 percent and total recoveries to 3,14,11,924.

According to the government release, over 17 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,81,947, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,31,642. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 49,48,05,652 samples have been tested up to August 15 for COVID-19. Of these 11,81,212 samples were tested on Sunday.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have exceeded 54.58 crores, the Union health ministry said.

Total vaccination in India now stands at 54,58,57,108. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced in India on June 21.

Meanwhile, Odisha reported 868 fresh COVID cases on Monday, 1,043 recoveries, and 66 deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 2 7417 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 18210 556 1960350 2075 13631 16 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2127 162 48921 323 252 4 Assam 9776 225 564230 969 5482 11 5 Bihar 251 13 715555 52 9649 6 Chandigarh 44 2 61173 2 811 7 Chhattisgarh 1361 62 988790 144 13546 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 1 10648 1 4 9 Delhi 478 10 1411491 39 25069 1 10 Goa 925 32 168338 120 3168 11 Gujarat 185 7 814903 18 10078 12 Haryana 654 10 759875 23 9657 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 2835 87 203581 196 3545 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1303 21 317627 156 4395 15 Jharkhand 217 6 342210 34 5131 16 Karnataka 22724 5 2868351 1612 36958 25 17 Kerala 180764 242 3472278 19104 18499 105 18 Ladakh 80 7 20158 2 207 19 Lakshadweep 41 2 10193 5 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 111 8 781398 8 10514 21 Maharashtra 66731 256 6186223 5352 134909 179 22 Manipur 6528 143 99440 573 1700 9 23 Meghalaya 3931 582 66237 918 1220 7 24 Mizoram 10656 483 37626 947 180 3 25 Nagaland 1278 68 27222 126 597 3 26 Odisha 9487 132 977197 1198 6823 66 27 Puducherry 936 8 119463 108 1804 1 28 Punjab 572 4 582984 40 16340 6 29 Rajasthan 208 3 944763 11 8954 30 Sikkim 2256 89 25937 217 361 1 31 Tamil Nadu 20427 16 2531962 1866 34496 34 32 Telangana 7606 206 640688 623 3841 3 33 Tripura 1710 115 78769 253 780 4 34 Uttarakhand 395 6 334807 25 7370 35 Uttar Pradesh 446 23 1685689 64 22783 1 36 West Bengal 10078 31 1509521 721 18291 15 Total# 385336 2337 31376015 37927 431225 493 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

