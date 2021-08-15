Goa extends COVID curfew till August 23. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Goa extends COVID curfew till August 23

The Goa government has extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew for eight more days, till August 23, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Sunday. The curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and has been extended several times since then.

The state government had earlier opened a majority of activities in the state with several curbs in place, but casinos are yet to be opened.

During previous relaxations, shops and malls were allowed to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadium were also permitted to remain open. Gyms were allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

Goa's 90 per cent population given one dose of COVID-19 vaccine: CM Sawant

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Goa became the first state in the country to give one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 90 per cent of its eligible population. Referring to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, he said the entire eligible population in the coastal state with get the first dose soon.

“I am proud to announce that Goa has become the first state to cover 90 per cent of its population with the first dose,” Sawant said during a state-level function in the state capital Panaji.

He said the state fought the pandemic ably due to the efforts of frontline workers and COVID-19 warriors, who were on the field during the outbreak of the disease, he said.

The state government continued with all the social welfare schemes during the pandemic, he added.

Meanwhile, Goa recorded 88 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Saturday while 120 patients recovered, according to the health department.

ALSO READ | COVID: Gujarat extends night curfew in THESE 8 cities till August 28

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh: Covid curfew extended till August 21. Check details

Latest India News