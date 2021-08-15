COVID: Gujarat extends night curfew in THESE 8 cities till August 28

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat extends night curfew in 8 cities till Aug 28

The Gujarat government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced night curfew in eight cities of the state till August 28. The cities under night curfew are -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Saturday reported 25 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,25,166, while the day also saw the state administering vaccine doses against the infection to a record 6.18 lakh people.

