COVID: Puducherry lockdown extended till August 31

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan told reporters that the government would take a decision on reopening of schools after obtaining a report from the Education department.

Puducherry Published on: August 15, 2021 18:47 IST
The Puducherry government on Sunday extended the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown till August 31. The lockdown will have restrictions as were adopted so far and the night curfew would be in force from 10.30 pm to 5 am, it was stated.

Religious places would be open till 9 p.m. with restrictions. Essential services would be permitted which included sale of milk and medicine.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan told reporters that the government would take a decision on reopening of schools after obtaining a report from the Education department.

"I have asked the department to go into the question of reopening institutions and once the report is available a decision would be taken after August 20 on reopening schools," she said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

