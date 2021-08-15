COVID: Puducherry lockdown extended till August 31

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Puducherry lockdown extended till August 31

The Puducherry government on Sunday extended the ongoing COVID-induced lockdown till August 31. The lockdown will have restrictions as were adopted so far and the night curfew would be in force from 10.30 pm to 5 am, it was stated.

Religious places would be open till 9 p.m. with restrictions. Essential services would be permitted which included sale of milk and medicine.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan told reporters that the government would take a decision on reopening of schools after obtaining a report from the Education department.

"I have asked the department to go into the question of reopening institutions and once the report is available a decision would be taken after August 20 on reopening schools," she said.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand: Covid curfew extended for another week. Check details

ALSO READ | Andhra Pradesh: Covid curfew extended till August 21. Check details

Latest India News