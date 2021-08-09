Uttarakhand: Covid curfew extended for another week. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand extends Covid curfew till August 17

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew in the state by another week. The new curfew comes into effect from 6 am on August 10 till 6 am on August 17.

During previous relaxations, government offices were allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity. Shops and business establishments in the state were also permitted to open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week. Water parks were permitted to open with 50 percent capacity.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday while 47 patients recovered, according to the health department.

