Goa extends COVID curfew till August 2

The Goa government has extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew till August 2, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Sunday. The curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and has been extended several times since then.

"The State Level Curfew Order will be extended upto 7AM, 2nd August 2021," CM Pramod Sawant tweeted.

During previous relaxations, shops and malls were allowed to remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadium were also permitted to remain open.

Gyms were allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. Religious places were also allowed to open, not more than 15 people can gather.

Goa recorded 144 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Saturday while 213 patients recovered, according to the health department.

