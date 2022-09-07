India records 5,379 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, active cases further dip to 50,594

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 5,379 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (September 7), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.69 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,38,93,590.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 50,594, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 52,336.
Active cases:
A decrease of 1,742 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,057. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 88,80,68,681 samples have been tested up to September 6 for COVID-19. Of these 3,21,917 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi reported 218 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday and no deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 1.93 per cent, data showed further.
The new cases came as a slight drop from Saturday's tally when the national capital had recorded 236 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths. 11,267 tests were conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,00,641. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,477, it said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|3
|10478
|5
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|513
|41
|2322014
|60
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|37
|11
|66388
|24
|296
|4
|Assam
|2819
|31
|733904
|83
|8033
|1
|5
|Bihar
|717
|62
|835869
|57
|12297
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|208
|2
|97561
|19
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|819
|99
|1159323
|27
|14114
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|5
|2
|11571
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1020
|152
|1973249
|257
|26481
|4
|10
|Goa*
|570
|21
|252028
|72
|3964
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|1343
|79
|1258819
|192
|11016
|12
|Haryana
|887
|124
|1041436
|257
|10688
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|548
|106
|306591
|147
|4202
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|793
|107
|472781
|141
|4783
|15
|Jharkhand
|133
|1
|436581
|19
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|4872
|340
|4010109
|822
|40249
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|10084
|208
|6681623
|932
|70859
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|46
|1
|28974
|4
|230
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|283
|6
|1042620
|41
|10770
|21
|Maharashtra
|8162
|202
|7948974
|748
|148267
|3
|22
|Manipur
|62
|1
|137532
|3
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|80
|8
|94797
|11
|1619
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|404
|2
|236344
|83
|722
|25
|Nagaland
|20
|1
|35130
|779
|26
|Odisha
|1401
|197
|1318062
|375
|9181
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|227
|38
|170836
|47
|1969
|28
|Punjab**
|688
|61
|762314
|135
|17903
|29
|Rajasthan
|1957
|112
|1298485
|258
|9628
|30
|Sikkim
|92
|17
|43225
|24
|492
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4990
|20
|3528004
|483
|38036
|32
|Telangana
|1053
|63
|830032
|192
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|14
|8
|106782
|8
|938
|34
|Uttarakhand
|1269
|26
|439566
|76
|7740
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|1632
|68
|2098631
|175
|23611
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|2002
|168
|2084500
|255
|21475
|2
|Total#
|52336
|1638
|43886496
|6032
|528030
|22
|*Kerala: Additionally, 11 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.