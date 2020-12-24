COVAXIN: AIIMS seeks volunteers for phase-3 trial; Know how to enroll

Image Source : INDIA TV COVAXIN: AIIMS seeks volunteers for phase-3 trial

The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications for volunteers, who want to take part in the COVAXIN Phase-3 trial, which was indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech. The institute on Thursday released an advertisement regarding the enrolment of volunteers. COVAXIN is a whole-virion inactivated vaccine co-sponsored by ICMR and Bharat Biotech.

The phase 1 and 2 trials of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN have been completed with safety and immunogenicity. Those who are interested can apply for phase 3 trials by contacting on the below-given details. It is to be noted that the last date to enrolment is December 31.

There are two ways in which people can apply for the volunteering -- a Whatsapp message or an email.

Whatsapp number: +91-7428847499

Email address: ctaiims.covid19@gmail.com

Bharat Biotech has already recruited 13,000 volunteers for the Phase III clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'. It is now continuing progress towards achieving the goal of 26,000 participants across multiple sites in India.

Covaxin has been evaluated in approximately 1,000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity results, Bharat Biotech said in a statement.

The company has successfully recruited 13,000 volunteers for the Phase III clinical trials of the vaccine and the target is to have 26,000 participants, as per the statement.

"This is an unprecedented vaccine trial ever to take place in India, and we are overwhelmed with the steady rise in participation," Bharat Biotech Joint MD Suchitra Ella told PTI.

The company had started the phase III clinical trials in mid-November.

