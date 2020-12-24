Kejriwal unveils Delhi COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan, says 51 lakh people to receive vaccine in 1st phase

Around 51 lakh people including healthcare, frontline workers will get vaccine in first phase: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that his government was prepared to receive, store and provide vaccines to the priority category persons in the city. He stated that there were 51 lakh people including healthcare & frontline workers who would get vaccine in the first phase.

"Delhi govt has completed all preparations & is ready for vaccination. There are around 51 lakh people including healthcare & frontline workers who would get vaccine in the first phase. The process of identification of all such people is almost complete," he said addressing a presser.

He further said that Delhi would need 1.02 crore doses of vaccine for the first phase of vaccination since each person will get two doses. "Currently, we have the capacity to store 74 lakh doses which will be increased to 1.15 crore within one week," he added.

Delhi govt is fully prepared for COVID vaccination https://t.co/ywMxsQOBgN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 24, 2020

The chief minister said that the identification of 51 lakh priority receivers will be completed within a week as the registration process of the individuals under priority categories is going on. The registered individuals will receive Covid-19 vaccine doses and they will be informed about the vaccination sites, adding that vaccination sites have identified and a 5-member team will be deployed in each site.

"Team members and personnel have been selected and trained."

He also assured that if there any adverse effect of the vaccine, doctors, and specialists have been kept on standby for the treatment.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the COVID-19 outbreak seems to be mellow in the capital with less than 1 per cent positivity rate on Wednesday. Briefing the media, Jain said, "There were 871 positive cases in Delhi yesterday and the positivity rate was 0.99 per cent which means it was less than 1 per cent. For the last three days, less than 1,000 cases have surfaced per day. The infection rate has remained below 2 per cent for a few days. The situation seems to be mellow for now.

