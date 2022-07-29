Couple attacked by toll plaza bouncers on Gurugram-Sohna road

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). A couple was allegedly beaten up by a group of bouncers at Ghamroj toll plaza on Gurugram-Sohna road.

Gurugram news : A couple was allegedly beaten up by a group of bouncers at Ghamroj toll plaza on Gurugram-Sohna road, police said on Thursday (July 28).

According to police, Ritu Yadav was travelling from Raisina to Maruti Kunj in her car along with her husband and children on Tuesday (July 26). On reaching the toll plaza, she asked the toll worker to remove the barrier and allow her vehicle to go.

The toll worker, however, refused to remove the barrier.

Devender Kumar, SHO, Bhondsi police station said when Ritu got down the car and tried to remove the barrier on her own, she was attacked by a bouncer. Another bouncer came and jumped on the car bonnet.

The officer said Ritu has also alleged that the bouncers touched her inappropriately.

"A case has been filed on Ritu's complaint at Bhondsi police station. The matter is being investigated," he added.

