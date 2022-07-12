Great Khali allegedly slaps employee at toll plaza after an argument. See VIRAL VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ PAYAL MOHINDRA Great Khali

Highlights The Great Khali allegedly slapped a toll employee after heated argument

The video clip of the incident was shared on Twitter and other social media platforms

Indian wrestler The Great Khali aka Dalip Rana has allegedly slapped an employee at a toll plaza. A video of him has gone viral on social media, where a toll worker has accused the WWE wrestler of slapping him when he asked for some ID. The undated video of the incident, showed the wrestler arguing with the toll staff as they enquire about some identity proof. On the other hand, the Great Khali has claimed that the toll workers were blackmailing him.

In the video, WWE wrestler's vehicle is surrounded by toll plaza workers as they broke into an argument, where someone is heard asking Khali "Why did you raise your hand at the boy? Here you slapped him. Why did you slap him? You were asked for an ID card, show the ID card. Show the ID card. Responding to which, Khali said "I don't have the ID card."

Khali also added that the toll workers were blackmailing him as they took the video. "No, I am not blackmailing you. Why did you slap? Just give the ID card if you have it," the staff member clarified. Take a look

Reportedly, the incident took place when the Khali was on his way to Karnal from Jalandhar. There was an argument at the toll over ID issue. Then, the rest of the employees came and surrounded his car.

About Khali

Khali is well-known in the WWE Universe where he battled professional wrestlers like Batista, Shawn Michaels and even John Cena and Kane. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The wrestler, standing 7-foot-1, has appeared in films like "MacGruber," "Get Smart," and "The Longest Yard." He's also opened up a wrestling school, helping to get the next generation of Indian Superstar hopefuls ready for the ring. He has recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.