Shocking! Ambulance loses control, crashes into toll plaza in Karnataka; four killed | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Four people were injured in the accident.

Karnataka Ambulance crash: A horrific video has emerged from Karnataka's Udupi, where an ambulance, which had lost control, was seen crashing into a toll plaza. All four people in the ambulance, including the driver, died in the tragedy at Shiroor toll plaza, police added.

The incident took place at Shiroor tollgate near Kundapura. The video, which went viral on social media, showed toll plaza employees clearing the way for an ambulance. The vehicle, however, lost control while trying to swerve right and it eventually skidded and crashed on the wet tarmac. Some people, who were inside the ambulance, also got tossed out as a result of the impact.

From the video, we can understand that some toll workers rushed to the entrance of the lane to move plastic barricades when they saw the ambulance approaching.

The ambulance was carrying a patient and was on its way from Honnavar to Kundapura. A look at the video gives us an idea that the ambulance lost control due to aquaplaning. Aquaplaning or hydroplaning occurs when a tyre loses road contact on a wet surface.

Latest India News