Monday, September 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi: 'Want coronavirus vaccine developed at the earliest'

PM Modi: 'Want coronavirus vaccine developed at the earliest'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hoped for a coronavirus vaccine at the earliest, asking countrymen to remain vigilant till a cure for the highly-infectious disease is found. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 14, 2020 9:04 IST
PM Modi/FILE IMAGE
Image Source : PTI

PM Modi/FILE IMAGE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hoped for a coronavirus vaccine at the earliest, asking countrymen to remain vigilant till a cure for the highly-infectious disease is found. "Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi (There shouldn't be any carelessness till the time we don't have a vaccine or cure), the prime minister said ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. 

"We want a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem," the prime minister said before making his way into the Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X