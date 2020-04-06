6 Tablighi Jamaat attendees among 8 new COVID-19 patients in Rajasthan

A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Rajasthan's Kota on late Sunday night, taking the toll to six in the state. Eight new corona positive cases, which includes six Tablighi members, were also reported, taking the total tally to 274 in the state, said health officials here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as a male. He was admitted with complain of pneumonia, fever and cough at Kota's MBS hospital on Sunday afternoon and died at 11.00 p.m., said Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

"No contact and travel history was given by the patient, but one observation was there that a few Tablighi members were identified from the same area. All were found negative, so possibly there is a history of contact, but the family is denying this," he added.

This is the sixth death reported in the state. Two earlier deaths have been reported from Bhilwara, one in Alwar, Bikaner and Jaipur each.

Meanwhile, the other new patents include two from Dungarpur, 11-year-old grandson of a already positive corona patient and 22-year old male who is a Tablighi Jamati and travelled from Godhra, Gujarat.

Five new patients have emerged from Jhunjhujhu, who are all Tablighi Jamat membersin the age group of 29-65, Singh said.

Jaipur remains the major hotspot in the state with 92 patients, followed by Bhilwara with 27 members while Jhunjhunu has become the third major hotspot with 23 cases. Jhunujhunu, surprisingly, has witnessed an unprecedented rise in cases in last few days.

Similarly, Tonk is yet another spot which has seen the outburst of 18 cases .

On Sunday, Kota reported its first corona positive case becoming the 22nd district of the state to have been affected by the virus.

Ajmer, Bharatpur and Alwar have five each case, Banswara has two cases, Bikaner and Churu 10 each case, Dausa-3, Dungarpur-1 and Dholpur-5, Jaisalmer-1, Jodhpur-20, Karauli-1, Pali-2, Sikar-1, Udaipur-4, Pratapgarh-2, Nagaur-1 and Kota-1, he said.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News