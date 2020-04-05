Noida authorities extend section 144 till April 30 in view of coronavirus outbreak

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus: Section 144 extended in Noida till April 30

Coronavirus in Noida: Amid the spread of coronavirus, the Noida authorities have ordered to extend the imposition of section 144 till April 30, 2020. Section 144 prohibits the assembly of more than four people at a place. Noida has been witnessing a rise in the number of coronavirus positive cases. With eight fresh cases reported from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar, the total in the district now stand at 58, officials have said. Four of the latest cases were from a JJ cluster in Sector 5, one from Wazidpur village in Sector 135 and three from Sector 62 in Noida, they added.

The source of the infection for at least four patients was traced back to private firm Cease Fire, which is already under the government scanner for triggering a chain of cases and has been booked for endangering people's lives, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Suhas LY, the new District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, has warned district officials, missing from the fight against coronavirus, of dismissal from service if they failed to report for duty in 24 hours.

His missive issued on Saturday was said to be aimed at 51 officials who were allegedly not reporting for duty amid the coronavirus crisis in the district. After his order, 34 officials reported for duty, but 17 were still reported absent.

The IAS officer, who took reins of the district from BN Singh, said that the conduct of these officials was disappointing and smacked of gross negligence in the performance of their duties.

"The absentee officials are directed to submit their joining report to the Chief Medical Officer by the midnight of April 5," the order reads.

He warned that these 17 officials will be booked and dismissed from service if they failed to comply and report for duty.

Since taking over as the new DM, Suhas has also set up a Corona Call Centre helpline 1800-4192-211 to help the public with information on the disease.

