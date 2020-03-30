Image Source : INDIA TV Call of Duty: HERO cop walks 450 km in 20 hrs amid COVID-19 lockdown to join work

Amid 21-day nation-wide lockdown, a young police constable who walked around 450km to join his duty has inspired many, as India fight against coronavirus. By walking 450km from his native place in Uttar Pradesh, 22-year-police constable Digvijay Sharma reported to his police station in Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

However, as the lockdown was announced in between, he could not find any means of transport to return back to his thana. The Rajgarh police lauded constable Digvijay Sharma's commitment towards work and advised him rest for a few days as his legs got sore muscles after travelling long hours on foot.

Talking to PTI on Monday, Sharma said he was on leave from March 16 to 23 to appear for his BA (Bachelor of Arts) exams at Etawah in Uttar Pradesh. But, the exams got postponed due to the shutdown.

"I contacted my boss - Pachor police station inspector - and told him that I want to join duty during these testing times. He advised me against it as there was no transport facility available," he said.

Sharma's family also advised him to stay at home, but he could not hold himself back.

Mostly Sharma continued his foot march hungry as nothing much was available in the way to eat due to lockdown, a communique from MP police said.

The young man had developed heavy swelling in his legs due to his long walk. However, this did not deter the young constable to miss his duty and he started walking towards Madhya Pradesh.

"I started my journey on foot from Etawah on March 25 morning. I walked for nearly 20 hours during my journey in which I took lifts from people on motorbikes and reached Rajgarh on Saturday night. I subsequently informed my boss about my arrival," he said.

Sharma said during the journey he did not get anything to eat for a day, but later some social organisations provided him food.

"My boss asked me to rest as I have sore legs. I will join duty soon," said the constable, who joined the Madhya Pradesh Police force on June 1, 2018.

Rajgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said he gave the constable a letter lauding his commitment and dedication towards work during such challenging times.

"I am going to write to the state Director General of Police, requesting him to give the constable a letter of appreciation," the SP added.

