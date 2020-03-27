Coronavirus lockdown: Lucknow Police cop earns plaudits for delivering medicine at doorstep

Image Source : INDIA TV IMAGE Lucknow's Additional DCP handing over a local resident's medication at his doorstep on Friday

A high-ranking cop in Lucknow became a local celebrity of sorts after he heeded to an SOS call by a local, who had called up the helpline number to demand a medicine at his doorstep. Mushtaq Ahmed, a resident of Lucknow’s Prag Narain Road, had on Thursday evening dialled the Uttar Pradesh’s helpline number, after he ran out of his medication to treat blood pressure.

The call was directed towards Lucknow’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Chiranjeev Sinha, who assured Ahmed of prompt action on his request. The next morning, Friday, Sinha himself went to a chemist store near the Civil Hospital and bought the medication.

On his way to Ahmed’s house, Sinha won a round of applause from passers-by as they came to know about his generous act. Once at Ahmed’s residence, Sinha called him up and handed him over the medicine.

“There are various questions raised on the police force from time to time. We are not only helping the public during the lockdown phase in the best possible way we can, but we also appeal to members of the public to follow the government’s lockdown order to help fight coronavirus,” said Sinha.

