Delhi Police to allow THESE e-retailers, online delivery services during COVID-19 lockdown

The Delhi Police on Thursday directed all its personnel to allow persons and vehicles engaged in essential services to remain operational in the national capital while also listing out names of retailers and online delivery services that shall be allowed to function here, officials said. All traffic, picket and beat staff have been briefed to allow the following retailers, operators, and online delivery services to operate in Delhi.

This comes a day after the Delhi Police held a meeting with representatives of e-commerce websites and assured them to help in ensuring the smooth movement of essential services.

Zomato, Flipkart, Amazon, 24 Seven, Blue Dart, DTDC, Wow Express, Swiggy, Grofers, BigBasket, MilkBaasket, Dunzo, Big Bazaar, Snapdeal, Licious, Medlife, Pharmeasy, UrbanClap, Ninjacart, Honsa Conumer Pvt. Limited, Healthians Diagnostics, Delhivery Pvt Limited, Nutrimoo Milk Dairy, More Retail Limited, Easyday, Jabong, Myntra, Spencer's, Reliance Fresh, Jubilant Food Works, Foodpanda, Faaso's, Pizza Hut, Uber Eats, Needs Supermart Pvt Limited, 1MG, Dr. Lal Path Labs, Max-Path, Satvacart, Iifco and any other e-commerce retailers and operators have been allowed to function in the national capital, according to police.

Police have also set up a platform for e-commerce websites where they can share the problems faced by them so that the police can help in solving the issues.

Delivery agents of e-commerce websites are also being given movement passes, police said.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

