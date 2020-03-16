Domino's Pizza launches zero-contact delivery in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL), the licensee for Domino's Pizza in India, on Monday said it has launched zero-contact delivery in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The zero-contact delivery has been introduced across all 1,325 restaurants of Domino's Pizza in India, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"This feature has been introduced as an additional precautionary measure to ensure the safety of both customers and the delivery staff," it said.

Customers can choose zero-contact delivery option while placing an order through its latest app and it is applicable for all prepaid orders, it added.

Once the safe delivery expert arrives with the order, the person will place it in front of the customer's door in a carry bag before moving back to a safe distance and will wait to ensure that it has been collected, it said.

Commenting on the step, JFL Chief Executive Officer and Whole-Time Director Pratik Pota, said, "In these difficult times, we have put in place even more stringent hygiene and sanitation protocols in our stores and for delivery."

All delivery staff are company employees who have been hired after being health checked, he added.

"In addition, we have today (on Monday) launched zero-contact delivery. Customers can place an online order through the Domino's app, ask for zero-contact delivery and pay digitally. We will then deliver the Domino's pizzas to customers without any physical contact with our guests," he said.

JLF said all of its 'Safe Delivery Experts' are company employees and are required to undergo a mandatory health screening as per company policy with temperature screening being carried out every day for every employee before they enter the restaurant.

Anyone with higher temperature than normal is asked to go home and return once fully recovered, while all employees are following a 20-second hand wash and sanitation protocol every hour, it added.

All restaurants, delivery bikes, delivery bike boxes and pizza delivery hot bags are being sanitised every four hours. The company said all of its pizzas are baked at 245 degrees Celsius and are safe for consumption.

