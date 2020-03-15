Indians evacuated from Coronavirus-hit Iran to be quarantined at Jaisalmer facility. See photos

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD Indians evacuated from Coronavirus-hit Iran to be quarantined at Jaisalmer facility

Iran and Italy are the two most affected countries by coronavirus after China. The External Affairs Ministry has evacuated as many as 454 Indian nationals who were stranded in coronavirus-hit Italy and Iran, so far. The government had brought back 236 Indian nationals from Iran on March 15, while, 218 were evacuated from Italy.

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD Jaisalmer quarantine facility

All the evacuees from Iran will be kept under quarantine for a period of fourteen days in the Jaisalmer quarantine facility, set up by the Indian Army to provide a credible response to COVID-19.

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD Jaisalmer quarantine facility

The Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer is a fully equipped and functional facility to help Indian citizens undertake the mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities. Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to our countrymen returning from overseas.

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD Jaisalmer quarantine facility

The Army Wellness Centre is working in total synergy with the Civil Administration Airport authorities and Air Force to ensure proper care is provided to all evacuated citizens. Prophylactic measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the contagion.

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD Jaisalmer quarantine facility

Awareness campaigns are being undertaken to educate the people about COVID-19. Military and Civil Authorities at Jaisalmer have urged the people to take adequate precautions against COVID-19. They have assured them that there is no need to panic as requisite medical infrastructure is in place to handle any eventuality.

Image Source : MANISH PRASAD Jaisalmer quarantine facility

The Helpline Number for coronavirus: 91-11-23978046.

The Helpline Email ID for coronavirus: ncov2019@gmail.com.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Assam shuts down schools, universities, gyms, cinema halls till March 29

ALSO READ | 'Corona wale Baba': Godman claims to cure Coronavirus, arrested