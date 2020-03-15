'Corona wale baba' fake Godman, who claims to cure coronavirus, arrested by UP police

A fake godman, who claims he has cure for coronavirus, has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh police. (Representational image)

COVID 19 cases in the country continue to rise and at the same time, people who are less informed on how to take precautions are falling for rumours and unproven ways to fight the disease. One such case has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh where a fake Godman, who had been selling talisman for merely Rs 11 claiming to cure coronavirus, has been arrested, police informed.

The fake Godman Ahmad Siddiqui had put up a board outside his shop in Daliganj area, claiming that he had a cure for the deadly virus. The board said that those who could not wear a mask could use the talisman to keep corona away.

The chief medical officer reportedly informed the police that swooped down on the accused and arrested him for fraud and forgery.

Additional Police Commissioner (west) Vikas Chandra Tripathi said that the accused calls himself "Corona Wale Baba" and has been duping innocent people.

Lucknow now has two patients who have tested positive for coronavirus while 11 patients have been put up in the isolation wards and their reports are awaited.

(With inputs from IANS)

