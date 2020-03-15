Registration for Kartarpur Sahib to be temporarily suspended from March 16 amid COVID-19 scare

Image Source : FILE Kartarpur Sahib to be temporarily suspended from March 16 amid COVID-19 scare

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday issued a statement that the amid the rising number of cases, the registration and visit to Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be temporarily suspended from 12 am, March 16.

In its official statement, MHA said: "In wake of the COVID19 outbreak, as a precautionary measure to contain and control the spread of the disease, the travel and registration for Sri Kartarpur Sahib is temporarily suspended from 12 am March 16, 2020, till further orders."

Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, on Friday asked the government of India not to impose the ban. “Unless the government (of India) is going to impose a travel ban on all foreign countries, it should not impose any ban on the devotees visiting the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara to pay obeisance,” Akal Takht chief Giani Harpreet Singh told the media.

The 4.1 km corridor links Dera Baba Nanak town in Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Shakargarh tehsil in Narowal district of Pakistan.

According to officials, since the scare of coronavirus, the number of devotees visiting daily to Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara has drastically reduced.

