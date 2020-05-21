Coronavirus cases in India cross 1.1 lakh mark; deaths at 3,435. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Heath workers spray disinfectants at an auto spares market a day anticipating a partial reopening during a lockdown in New Delhi.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1.1 lakh mark taking positive patients toll at 1,12,359 including 3,435 deaths and 45,300 have recovered, according to Health Ministry's figures released on Thursday. The nation is under third extended phase of lockdown, however, in the current phase, several relaxations have been provided in green and orange zones across the country while some restrictions are still continuing in red and containment zones in order to combat the spread of virus.

Railways which earlier started shramik (for migrants, labourers) and special AC trains have now announced to resume services of 200 more trains from June 1 onwards while flight operations will also resume services from May 25, as government tries to restart public transport services slowly moving towards returning life back to normal.

Though markets, economic activities are reopening in phased manner in the country, the rising number of coronavirus cases and also doubling rate is a matter of concern. On Wednesday, India coronavirus cases toll stood at 1,06,750 including 3,303 deaths while 42,298 recovered.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured Deaths** Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 Andhra Pradesh 2602 1640 53 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 Assam 170 48 4 Bihar 1674 571 10 Chandigarh 202 57 3 Chhattisgarh 115 59 0 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 Delhi 11088 5192 176 Goa 50 7 0 Gujarat 12537 5219 749 Haryana 993 648 14 Himachal Pradesh 110 54 3 Jammu and Kashmir 1390 678 18 Jharkhand 231 127 3 Karnataka 1462 556 41 Kerala 666 502 4 Ladakh 44 43 0 Madhya Pradesh 5735 2733 267 Maharashtra 39297 10318 1390 Manipur 25 2 0 Meghalaya 14 12 1 Mizoram 1 1 0 Odisha 1052 307 6 Puducherry 18 9 0# Punjab 2005 1794 38 Rajasthan 6015 3404 147 Tamil Nadu 13191 5882 87 Telengana 1661 1015 40 Tripura 173 133 0 Uttarakhand 122 53 1 Uttar Pradesh 5175 3066 127 West Bengal 3103 1136 253 Cases being reassigned to states 1403 Total# 112359 45300 3435

