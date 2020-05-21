Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5 million mark; death toll at 329,719

Image Source : AP A pedestrian wears a face mask while walking along 18th Street in an effort to stop the rise of the new coronavirus Wednesday.

Worldwide coronavirus cases have crossed 5 million mark taking positive patients toll to 5,084,932 including 329,719 deaths while 2,021,813 people have recovered, according to Worldometer figures. United States, Spain, Russia, Italy, France, Germany, UK are among the worst hit countries having over 2 lakh coronavirus cases.

Researchers, scientists are working tirelessly to develop vaccine for the virus which is the utmost requirement to combat coronavirus. Many countries are have also started human trials claiming that they have found the antidote but nothing concrete has come so far. At a time like this, leaders in the world have started realizing that it is time to live with the virus and adopt ways to alter the lifestyle.

Earlier on Tuesday, a crucial resolution to probe the origin of the novel coronavirus and to carry out an "impartial, independent and comprehensive" evaluation of the global response to the coronavirus outbreak, including the role of the World Health Organisation, was passed by an overwhelming support of around 130 countries including India at the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Nations worst hit due to coronavirus

