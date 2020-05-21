Thursday, May 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5 million mark; death toll at 329,719

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5 million mark; death toll at 329,719

Worldwide coronavirus cases have crossed 5 million mark taking positive patients toll to 5,084,932 including 329,719 deaths while 2,021,813 people have recovered, according to Worldometer figures.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 21, 2020 8:22 IST
coronavirus, United States, covid19, lockdown
Image Source : AP

A pedestrian wears a face mask while walking along 18th Street in an effort to stop the rise of the new coronavirus Wednesday.

Worldwide coronavirus cases have crossed 5 million mark taking positive patients toll to 5,084,932 including 329,719 deaths while 2,021,813 people have recovered, according to Worldometer figures. United States, Spain, Russia, Italy, France, Germany, UK are among the worst hit countries having over 2 lakh coronavirus cases.

Researchers, scientists are working tirelessly to develop vaccine for the virus which is the utmost requirement to combat coronavirus. Many countries are have also started human trials claiming that they have found the antidote but nothing concrete has come so far. At a time like this, leaders in the world have started realizing that it is time to live with the virus and adopt ways to alter the lifestyle.

Earlier on Tuesday, a crucial resolution to probe the origin of the novel coronavirus and to carry out an "impartial, independent and comprehensive" evaluation of the global response to the coronavirus outbreak, including the role of the World Health Organisation, was passed by an overwhelming support of around 130 countries including India at the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Nations worst hit due to coronavirus

# Country,

Other

 Total
Cases		 New
Cases		 Total
Deaths		 New
Deaths
  World 5,084,932 +2,271 329,719 +425
1 USA 1,591,991   94,994  
2 Russia 308,705   2,972  
3 Brazil 293,357   18,894  
4 Spain 279,524   27,888  
5 UK 248,293   35,704  
6 Italy 227,364   32,330  
7 France 181,575   28,132  
8 Germany 178,531   8,270  
9 Turkey 152,587   4,222  
10 Iran 126,949   7,183  

ALSO READ | WHO to probe origins of coronavirus, impartial evaluation of global response to COVID-19

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Govt says recovery rate up, few patients need hospital support

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X