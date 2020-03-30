Monday, March 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus crisis: Delhi govt promotes all students upto Class 8

Coronavirus crisis: Delhi govt promotes all students upto Class 8

The Delhi government has decided to promote all students upto Class 8 amid the prevailing situation due to the coronavirus crisis.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2020 17:33 IST
File Image

File Image

The Delhi government has decided to promote all students upto Class 8 amid the prevailing situation due to the coronavirus crisis. 

"Students from nursery to class 8th in Delhi will be promoted to next class under no-detention policy," Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced today. 

Fight Against Coronavirus

The Delhi government has also decided to begin online classes of two subjects for the students of Class 12.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: India not yet in community transmission stage, Health Ministry clarifies

 

ALSO READ | 92 new cases of coronavirus, 4 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

 

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X