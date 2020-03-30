Coronavirus crisis: Delhi govt promotes all students upto Class 8

The Delhi government has decided to promote all students upto Class 8 amid the prevailing situation due to the coronavirus crisis.
"Students from nursery to class 8th in Delhi will be promoted to next class under no-detention policy," Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced today.
The Delhi government has also decided to begin online classes of two subjects for the students of Class 12.
