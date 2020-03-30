Monday, March 30, 2020
     
92 new cases of coronavirus, 4 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

At least 92 cases of the coronavirus and four deaths have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, an official of the Health Ministry said today. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1071 and the number of deaths to 29.

New Delhi Updated on: March 30, 2020 16:35 IST
India not in community transmission stage

Fight Against Coronavirus

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also clarified that India has not yet reached the community transmission stage. "The country is still in the local transmission stage, if it reaches the community transmission stage, the Health Ministry will admit it but country is not there yet."

