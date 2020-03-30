92 new cases of coronavirus, 4 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Image Source : ANI Luv Aggarwal, an official of the Union Health Ministry

At least 92 cases of the coronavirus and four deaths have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, an official of the Health Ministry said today. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1071 and the number of deaths to 29.

India not in community transmission stage

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry also clarified that India has not yet reached the community transmission stage. "The country is still in the local transmission stage, if it reaches the community transmission stage, the Health Ministry will admit it but country is not there yet."