BSNL users, your prepaid SIMs won't be discontinued till April 20

The prepaid SIMs of those using the services of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will not be discontinued till April 20, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said today. Further, a Rs 10 incentive would be provided automatically for outgoing calls.

"Prepaid sims of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will not be discontinued till 20th April. For outgoing calls, a Rs 10 incentive has been provided automatically from today, so that poor people & needy people continue to work."

Earlier on Monday, sector regulator TRAI asked telecom operators to extend the validity period of prepaid users to ensure that subscribers get uninterrupted services during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) also sought details of the steps being taken to ensure availability of uninterrupted telecom services to such customers on a "priority basis".

